LONDON, June 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FD Capital, the leading boutique financial recruitment agency, is expanding its portfolio with an international FD and CFO team. Rapid growth across FD Capital and its sister companies has seen the agency become the go-to choice for financial recruitment across the UK and beyond.
With industries shifting to remote and hybrid working, the launching of FD Capital's international FD and CFO team allows them to cater to this growing demand. FD Capital has established a strong reputation across the UK for connecting start-ups and scaling businesses with the hand-selected financial professionals.
The success of FD Capital Recruitment has seen the organisation launch several sister companies, including EXEC Capital and Only Legal. This new international team will see FD Capital take its portfolio of talent international by working to bring its tailored approach to recruitment to companies across the world.
The rise of remote working has seen FD Capital grow its domestic and international presence, including recruiting for part-time and full-time positions. While FD Capital focuses primarily on CFO positions, it also recruits for FD and other senior financial executive roles.
The roles of FD and CFO continue to evolve to meet the changing nature of the world of work. Both are taking on increased strategic importance with companies searching for diverse multi-talented professionals with strong transferable skills and industry knowledge.
FD Capital's senior team is made up of experienced financial professionals and entrepreneurs who understand the complexities of running a business. The international team have experience in virtually every sector, from construction to e-commerce.
With London being the financial capital of the world, FD Capital is uniquely positioned to deliver an international team of CFOs and FDs for companies around the globe. Its hands-on approach to recruitment focuses on addressing the individual needs of each company to find the most suitable candidate the first-time around.
The international team will allow FD Capital to cater to the needs of scaling businesses, start-ups, and next-generation companies from London to Lisbon and Los Angeles.
The new international FD and CFO team will enable FD Capital to meet the growing demand for remote financial professionals. It's the next step in the company's expansion plans and takes it one step closer to becoming a full-service recruitment agency.
About FD Capital: FD Capital is a boutique financial recruitment agency based in London. It connects start-ups and businesses with senior financial professionals with experience working with PLCs, venture capitalists, and fundraising.
FD Capital recruits financial professionals at all levels with a tailored approach for each client, including CFOs and Financial Directors. The company is launching a team of international FD and CFOs to work on a part-time, full-time, and interim basis with companies outside the UK.
You can find out more about FD Capital and its international FD and CFO team at http://www.fdcapital.co.uk.
