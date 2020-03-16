FAIRFAX, Va., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salient CRGT (SCRGT), a leading provider of health, data analytics, cloud, agile software development, cyber security, and infrastructure solutions, today announced that our partnering client, the FDA Office of Regulatory Affairs (ORA), has received a FedHealthIT Innovation Award for the FDA Establishment Identifier Portal.
FedHealthIT Innovation Award winners were determined by a panel of judges that included government and industry leaders who evaluated applicants from across the industry. Awardees were selected based on their innovative emerging technology solutions and ability to deliver tangible results in support of their mission.
"It's a great honor to have a part in helping FDA ORA meet their mission objectives and achieve this FedHealthIT Innovation Award," said Karen Day, SCRGT Project Manager for the FDA Establishment Identifier Portal. "Our team is very enthusiastic to continue our partnership with FDA, working to improve efficiencies and streamlining real time data to support FDA's mission," said Dorisa Harris, SCRGT Vice President, Health.
The new FDA Establishment Identifier (FEI) Portal was launched in September and issues unique identifiers to track inspections of the regulated establishment or facility. FEI allows users to look up a FEI based on the firm name and address or validate an address of a FEI. When a shipment arrives at the border, Customs and Border Protection use the FDA FEI system to identify the firm and recommend whether to inspect, impound, or allow the shipment, expediting and improving the inspections process.
The Annual FedHealthIT Innovation Awards are hosted by FedHealthIT, a print and digital magazine dedicated to providing news and insights focusing around the Federal Health Market. The annual event brings together Federal Health leaders from government and industry to honor the companies, agencies, and programs that provide innovations in the healthcare technology industry.
About Salient CRGT
Salient CRGT provides agile software development, health, data analytics, mobility, cyber security and infrastructure solutions. We support these core capabilities with full lifecycle IT services and training—to help our customers meet critical goals for pivotal missions. We are purpose built for IT transformation supporting federal civilian, health, defense, homeland, and intelligence agencies, as well as Fortune 1000 companies. We use the most innovative talent delivery model in the industry, scientifically providing exactly the right people for the customers' most pressing requirements. Salient CRGT has earned a record of success with integration and operations of large‐scale, high‐volume solutions. Visit our newsroom and explore www.salientcrgt.com.
