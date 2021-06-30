FALLS CHURCH, Va., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the life sciences industry… don't get left behind.
While it can seem a bit confusing for those not immersed in it day to day, it doesn't have to be. With some knowledge, one can be part of the medical product development revolution.
Michael Meighu, PhD — a life science specialist with more than 20 years of experience in the field, focusing on AI and data science — will translate AI and machine learning (ML) so regulatory, quality and compliance specialists can take advantage of it. He'll provide a broad understanding, sharing:
- What natural language processing (NLP) is and how it can help attendees
- An understanding of neural networks and deep learning and how once can put them to use
- What AI open source is and how can it assist in developing prototypes or proof of concepts in the medical product space
- An understanding of python and fast.ai toolkits and ways to incorporate them
- Key barriers to AI implementation in a life sciences regulatory environment… and how to overcome them
Be a part of the AI/ML revolution, not left behind by it. This is the way into the future of medical product development.
Webinar Details:
Demystifying AI in the Life Sciences Industry:
What Regulatory, Quality and Compliance Professionals Need to Know
An FDAnews Webinar
Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 1:30 p.m.-3:00 p.m. EDT
https://wcg.swoogo.com/demystifying-ai-in-the-life-sciences-industry
Tuition:
$287 per site
Easy Ways to Register:
Online: https://wcg.swoogo.com/demystifying-ai-in-the-life-sciences-industry
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
