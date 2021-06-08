FALLS CHURCH, Va., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rethinking the Life Sciences Training Technology Ecosystem
A Free FDAnews Webinar Sponsored by Veeva
Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EDT
https://info.fdanews.com/rethinking-life-sciences-training-tech-ecosystem?free_webinar_source=HP
Life sciences leaders are rethinking their approach to training. Rather than viewing training solely as an expense associated with risk avoidance, organizations that have efficient and effective training programs are directly influencing their critical quality metrics and enjoying a competitive advantage.
As a result, the conversation about investing in training technology has also changed. Specifically, companies are seeking ways to streamline training technologies to create unified experiences for administrators and learners alike.
Join us for a webinar on June 15, called "Rethinking the Life Sciences Training Technology Ecosystem." To fully understand how all pieces of the training technology landscape fit into your organizational picture, we'll cover topics such as:
- Key definitions and descriptions of modern training technology categories
- How to prioritize acquiring new job technologies and eliminating legacy solutions
- Best practices for effectively connecting systems and processes to ensure faster time to qualification and competency, as well as a deep dive into:
- Authoring tools
- Document and Content Management Systems
- Learning Management Systems
- Gamification Frameworks
- Learning Experience Platforms
Whether your company is just getting started, moving away from a paper-based approach, or looking to replace legacy systems, this webinar will help you make the right choices when evaluating training technologies.
Webinar Details:
Rethinking the Life Sciences Training Technology Ecosystem
A Free FDAnews Webinar Sponsored by Veeva
Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EDT
https://info.fdanews.com/rethinking-life-sciences-training-tech-ecosystem?free_webinar_source=HP
Easy Ways to Register:
Online: https://info.fdanews.com/rethinking-life-sciences-training-tech-ecosystem?free_webinar_source=HP
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
About FDAnews:
FDAnews is the premier provider of domestic and international regulatory, legislative, and business news and information for executives in industries regulated by the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency. Pharmaceutical and medical device professionals rely on FDAnews' print and electronic newsletters, books and conferences to stay in compliance with international standards and the FDA's complex and ever-changing regulations
Media Contact
Michelle Butler, FDAnews, 703.538.7600, mbutler@wcgclinical.com
SOURCE FDAnews