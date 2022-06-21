Have CAPA down pat? Maybe not. CAPA failures show up in half of all warning letters.
FALLS CHURCH, Va., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Effective Root Cause Analysis and CAPA Investigations for the Life Sciences
A Virtual Workshop Presented by WCG-FDAnews and ValSource Learning Solutions
Tuesday, June 28 – Thursday, June 30, 2022, 11:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. EDT
https://wcg.swoogo.com/root-cause-analytics-capa-investigations-june-2022
Deviations and failures may be a fact of life but understanding what happened, and why, is key to establishing corrective actions and achieving success.
Drug and devicemakers will learn how to upgrade their root cause analysis and corrective and preventive action (CAPA) investigations in this virtual workshop.
James L. Vesper, PhD, MPH, Director of ValSource Learning Solutions, will lead attendees through a defined, logical process for root cause analysis and CAPA investigations that can be applied in the drug, medical device and clinical trial industries. He will help attendees develop the skills and techniques needed to conduct more effective investigations of quality incidents and identify ways to reduce the likelihood of recurrence. Dr. Vesper will empower registrants to:
- Understand GMP regulatory authorities' expectations of investigations, CAPAs and investigation reports
- Differentiate between six different accident/incident models and how they can be applied during an investigation
- Discern between root cause, contributing cause and proximal cause
- Discuss why "human error" is not a valid root cause
- Develop an investigation plan for any given incident
- Explain the relationship between root, contributing and proximal causes to corrections and corrective actions
- Examine a model that can be used to illustrate multiple layers of control and mitigation
- Evaluate an interview using a guideline
- Identify four different investigation report audiences and what each is expecting to see in the report
- Recognize options of what can be done when a definitive root cause cannot be identified
This virtual workshop is a must for those who conduct, review or approve investigations in product development, quality assurance, laboratories, operations, technical services, maintenance/engineering or clinical research.
