FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancing Risk-Based Thinking with AI
An FDAnews Free Webinar, Sponsored by MasterControl, Inc.
Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. EDT
https://info.fdanews.com/advancing-risk-based-thinking-with-ai
Is the team working too hard to ensure data accuracy?
Jump into the future of quality: artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).
Through this free webinar attendees will discover how to use AI and ML to progress beyond descriptive analysis to predictive analytics, eventually getting to prescriptive analytics. MasterControl product manager Dawn Irons will detail a path to better analyzing and interpreting data. Determine how to improve processes through AI and ML, better detect risk patterns, and build an action plan that works.
This free webinar will cover:
- The Possibilities of Analytics
a. Using connected quality data
b. Evaluating quality data to detect patterns
c. Moving to predictive and prescriptive analytics
d. Analyzing the effectiveness of training
e. Identifying data accuracy
f. Transferring data from disparate sources
- Quality and Manufacturing
a. Improving processes and efficiencies
b. Creating visualizations to monitor and solve problems
c. Developing better quality programming
- Mitigating Risk
a. Understanding machine learning's role in risk-based thinking and risk management
b. Surfacing issues, risks, and opportunities more effectively
c. Investigating corrective action/preventive action (CAPA)
d. Pinpointing the root cause of common complaints
e. Finding quality events in real-time and creative mitigation plans for these events
Using AI isn't about replacing people, it's about bringing them what they need to succeed. Discover the helpful role this technology can play in quality management and how algorithms can help evaluate quality data. Give the team the tools it needs to leap into the future.
Webinar Details:
