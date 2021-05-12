FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Biopharmaceutical Supply Chain Issues Before, During and After the Pandemic:
Impact on the Pharmaceutical Industry's Regulatory, Quality and Compliance Professionals
An FDAnews Webinar
Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. EDT
https://wcg.swoogo.com/biopharmaceutical-supply-chain-issues
The biopharmaceutical supply chain is forever changed by the pandemic. Use what was learned to work smarter and faster going forward. Maintain integrity of production oversight and approval.
COVID-19 pushed supply requirements well beyond the next level. How production is managed based on single-use and cell culture systems now will dictate what happens to an organization… and an industry.
Develop a joint audit program approach, for example, and improve the in-bound supply chain and reduce costs. Create more robust risk management mitigation strategies and increase productivity while lowering cost.
In this webinar, Robert Brooks, PhD, phorum leader for BioPhorum Supply Partner, shares how to harness COVID-era — and post-COVID — supply requirements, so attendees can speed up the supply chain, explaining how to:
- Develop a joint audit program approach to improve the overall quality assessment of the in-bound supply chain — and reduce the overall cost for biomanufacturers and suppliers
- Better plan for demand while developing more useful risk management mitigation strategies to increase productivity and lower cost
- Recognize what the supplier industry is focused on doing to alleviate long-term surety of supply issues by increasing capacity of supply sites from multiple sources — and how the biomanufacturing industry can help
- Accept X-ray sterilization as a viable alternative to gamma irradiation for single-use systems, driving a supply-change notification approach and subsequent change impact assessment and validation package for the industry
- Adopt electronic data exchange to improve the quality (accuracy, data integrity, reduction of communication errors) and speed of data transmission relating to manufacturing conditions and specifications of raw materials and single use/systems component
- Use certificate of analysis to ensure quality inspections, robust process improvement and invaluable electronically batch record compilation for real-time release of batches
The supply chain may be forever changed by the pandemic, but one can adjust to boost the supply of raw materials and make it more productive.
Interested in registering multiple sites?
Call (888) 838-5578 in the U.S. or +1 (703) 538-7600 globally
to learn about our special multisite discount
Webinar Details:
Tuition:
$287 per site
Easy Ways to Register:
Online: https://wcg.swoogo.com/biopharmaceutical-supply-chain-issues
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
About FDAnews:
FDAnews is the premier provider of domestic and international regulatory, legislative, and business news and information for executives in industries regulated by the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency. Pharmaceutical and medical device professionals rely on FDAnews' print and electronic newsletters, books and conferences to stay in compliance with international standards and the FDA's complex and ever-changing regulations.
Media Contact
Michelle Butler, FDAnews, 703.538.7600, mbutler@wcgclinical.com
SOURCE FDAnews