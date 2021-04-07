FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CDER's Most Significant Guidance Priorities for 2021:
Biosimilars/Biologics, Generics/Exclusivity, Real-World Evidence, Drug Development and Digital Health
An FDAnews Webinar
Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 1:30 p.m.-3:00 p.m. EDT
https://www.fdanews.com/cder2021guidance
What might one do with advance knowledge of guidance from the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER)? While no proprietary information will be revealed, this timely webinar will share the next best thing: insights into the agency's priorities and key areas to expect changes in its regulatory approach.
Get up-to-the-minute information one can put to use on CDER's new guidances regarding biosimilars, drug development, real-world evidence, generics and exclusivity and digital health.
Two lawyers in Ropes & Gray's Life Sciences Regulatory and Compliance practice — Kellie Combs, a Partner, and Senior Associate Sarah Blankstein — will discuss the latest changes. They'll explain what can be gleaned from the forthcoming pandemic-influenced guidances impacting drug development, real-world evidence and digital health, sharing:
- Regulatory framework for biosimilars and possible changes on the horizon with planned FDA guidance addressing labeling, promotion, interchangeability and exclusivity
- Drug exclusivity framework and possible changes on the horizon with planned FDA guidance addressing 180-day exclusivity, pediatric exclusivity and three-year exclusivity
- Current state of real-world evidence in drug development, key open questions and planned FDA guidance addressing regulatory considerations with the use of real-world data to support FDA decision-making for drugs and biologics
- Emerging topics related to drug development and anticipated FDA guidance addressing decentralized clinical trials, substantial evidence and breakthrough therapy designation
- Drug-related developments in the digital health space, including open regulatory questions and planned FDA guidance addressing use of digital health technologies in clinical trial and prescription drug-use related software
If you've ever wanted the inside track into CDER's priorities, this webinar is for you.
Webinar Details:
