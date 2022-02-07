FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gene & Cell Therapy Regulation:

Comparability and Other New Developments

An FDAnews Webinar

Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, 1:30 p.m.–3:00 p.m. EST

https://wcg.swoogo.com/gene-and-cell-therapy-regulation

If a company is involved in developing gene and cell therapy products, the FDA and other regulators have made it clear: comparability studies are essential to product approval. But if one doesn't have a handle on the new requirements … the minor process changes could cause enormous issues with quality and efficacy. And compliance.

This webinar will enable one to understand and comply with the FDA's requirements and avoid common errors, so the company can maintain a products' critical quality attributes (CQAs) and bring them to market.

Scott R. Burger, MD, the principal of Advanced Cell & Gene Therapy, and William E. Janssen, PhD, the principal of WEJ Cell and Gene Therapy Consulting Services, will explain exactly what one needs to know about comparability, including:

  • FDA requirements for comparability studies for gene and cell therapy products
  • Best practices for risk analysis and mitigation using comparability studies
  • How to design an effective comparability protocol for a gene or cell therapy product
  • How to construct a statistical approach to comparability
  • How to assemble the comparability package to comply with FDA requirements

Understanding — and meeting — comparability requirements is crucial to developing gene and cell therapy products. This is the opportunity to ensure compliance.

Interested in registering multiple sites?

Call (888) 838-5578 in the U.S. or +1 (703) 538-7600 globally

to learn about our special multisite discount.

Webinar Details:

Gene & Cell Therapy Regulation:

Comparability and Other New Developments

An FDAnews Webinar

Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, 1:30 p.m.–3:00 p.m. EST

https://wcg.swoogo.com/gene-and-cell-therapy-regulation

Tuition:

$297 per site

Easy Ways to Register:

Online: https://wcg.swoogo.com/gene-and-cell-therapy-regulation

By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600

About FDAnews:

FDAnews is the premier provider of domestic and international regulatory, legislative, and business news and information for executives in industries regulated by the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency. Pharmaceutical and medical device professionals rely on FDAnews' print and electronic newsletters, books and conferences to stay in compliance with international standards and the FDA's complex and ever-changing regulations

Media Contact

Michelle Butler, FDAnews, 703.538.7600, mbutler@wcgclinical.com

 

SOURCE FDAnews

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.