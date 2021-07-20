FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quality manufacturers are increasing speed, reducing costs, and driving seamless collaboration across partners, suppliers, and customers, according to Axendia's Inc. latest report, "Modernizing Quality in Manufacturing."

Join us on July 27 for a discussion and live Q&A with Axendia, Inc. to learn how these manufacturers transformed their quality processes with a modern cloud solution and achieved these benefits.

Attendees will learn:

  • Top considerations for evaluating quality cloud solutions
  • Key benefits for manufacturers, partners, suppliers, and customers
  • Lessons learned across evaluation, implementation, and adoption

Can't make it? Register now to receive the recording after the webinar.

Feel free to share this we hope you will join us.

Ashley Wentworth

Director, Vault Quality

Veeva Systems

Webinar Details:

Lessons Learned: Life Sciences Manufacturers on Cloud Adoption

A Free FDAnews Webinar Sponsored by Veeva & Axendia

Tuesday, July 27, 2021, 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM EDT

https://info.fdanews.com/top-lessons-learned?free_webinar_source=

Easy Ways to Register:

Online: https://info.fdanews.com/top-lessons-learned?free_webinar_source=

By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600

About FDAnews:

FDAnews is the premier provider of domestic and international regulatory, legislative, and business news and information for executives in industries regulated by the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency. Pharmaceutical and medical device professionals rely on FDAnews' print and electronic newsletters, books and conferences to stay in compliance with international standards and the FDA's complex and ever-changing regulations

Media Contact

Michelle Butler, FDAnews, 703.538.7600, mbutler@wcgclinical.com

 

SOURCE FDAnews

