CDRH's new strategic priorities mean big changes. Here's how devicemakers can get, and stay, ahead of what's to come.
Where the Center is Headed and How Devicemakers Can Keep Up
Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 1:30 p.m.–3:00 p.m. EDT
Big regulatory process changes are ahead for devicemakers.
When the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) released its 2022-2025 Strategic Priorities, gave it gave them a window into the regulatory process changes likely to be implemented through 2025.
Jessica Ringel, a partner in King & Spalding's FDA & Life Sciences practice group, will walk attendees through CDRH's three key initiatives, Promote a Modern and Diverse Workforce, Enhance Organizational Agility and Resilience, and Advance Health Equity, and provide insights into the likely regulatory adjustments to come from them.
The result? Devicemakers can begin to alter their CDRH interactions and advocacy efforts and adjust their internal processes now, so they're ready for what's in store.
Ms. Ringel will clarify the center's new goals, providing an understanding attendees can use to accommodate the likely changes, sharing:
- CDRH's strategic priorities for the next three years and how the center could translate them into regulatory action
- How CDRH's priority for advancing health equity could affect the design of professionals' devices and clinical trials
- How to increase device professional's chances of regulatory success by understanding the challenges and pressures faced by CDRH staff and improving interactions with the FDA
- How CDRH's priorities from prior years changed FDA processes
- An understanding of CDRH's Breakthrough Devices program, December 2018 guidance and metrics for the program and how these may have helped the FDA meet its 2018–2020 Novel Technologies goal
Don't miss out on the modifications devicemakers need to make to adapt to CDRH's new priorities and stay compliant.
