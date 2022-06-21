Identify, mitigate compliance risks, and ensure uniform quality and compliance with AI/ML. Free webinar explains how.
FALLS CHURCH, Va., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Prediction Impact
Reduce Compliance Risks with Novel AI and ML Technology
A Free FDAnews Webinar, Sponsored by Xybion
Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EDT
https://info.fdanews.com/the-prediction-impact
Are drug and devicemakers' compliance and quality systems keeping up with their increasingly digital operations? With the recent surge in 483s, manufacturers need a better way to improve their quality and compliance risk management programs.
An integrated compliance model, one with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), can identify and mitigate compliance risks and ensure uniform quality and compliance across every level and site within an organization. This free webinar will explain how.
Attendees will see that a predictive system can provide reduced compliance risk, faster time to market, lower costs, enhanced decisionmaking and more.
Four Xybion executives with decades of experience at the intersection of quality and technology in the life sciences will share how these digital tools can recognize and diminish manufacturers' compliance risks. Kamal Biswas, president and COO; Heidi Kreuger, director of quality assurance; and Bob Friedman, chief technology officer will empower attendees to:
- Effortlessly monitor the regulatory landscape, correct issues found in their corrective and preventive action (CAPA) and audit programs and avoid negative consequences with a predictive compliance solution
- Easily conduct proactive quantitative analysis that furthers professional data literacy and minimizes uncertainty with built-in data-driven compliance, in the form of a quantitative score, to take the guesswork from their regulatory project planning and compliance activities
- Save time and money when eliminating unnecessary monitoring and reviewing of public data sources, the right AI and ML technology will provide this
Between the proliferation of regulations and increasing stakeholder expectations, drug and devicemakers more vulnerable to compliance risks than ever before. This free webinar will show attendees how AI and ML can enrich their quality and compliance risk management programs.
