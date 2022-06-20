FDH Aero, a leading distributor of aerospace hardware, replacement parts, electronic components, and chemicals, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Eric Strafel to the FDH Board of Directors.
EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FDH Aero ("FDH"), a leading distributor of aerospace hardware, replacement parts, electronic components, and chemicals, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Eric Strafel to the FDH Board of Directors. Currently serving as CEO of SUMMi7, a business accelerator for small and mid-sized companies ("SMBs") and Sr. Advisor at Oliver Wyman's Transportation and Services practice, Eric brings more than 25 years of aerospace and defense industry experience to the board, including more than 11 years at Boeing overseeing parts distribution and supply chain services.
"We are excited to welcome Eric to our board and anticipate an immediate impact on our company and our ability to provide industry leading value to our customers," said Scott Tucker, FDH CEO. "Eric oversaw monumental growth during his time at Boeing and has experience working with businesses at all stages and sizes. We at FDH are confident that we will benefit from his guidance as we continue growing organically and through acquisitions."
Eric Strafel founded SUMMi7 to expand access to resources for diverse SMBs with a mission to help create a more inclusive economy. Prior to SUMMi7, Eric held multiple roles across The Boeing Company, including most recently Vice President of Strategy and Vice President of Supplier Management for Boeing Global Services ("BGS"). Prior to his roles at BGS, Eric served as President and CEO of Boeing Distribution (the company formerly known as Aviall), where he drove double-digit organic growth and led the successful acquisition and integration of KLX Inc. into the Aviall platform. Earlier in his career prior to Aviall, Eric held leadership roles at L-3 Communications, Honeywell, and Pratt & Whitney all focused on supply chain, continuous improvement, and international business development. Eric holds an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Binghamton University.
"Over the last five years, I have watched as FDH has grown to become a scaled leader in this industry focusing on what matters most: customer service." said Mr. Strafel. "The team has made strategic investments in its people, product offering, and infrastructure to optimize for product availability and putting the customer first, which is critical for success in our industry. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to guide the team as we continue on our growth trajectory together."
ABOUT FDH AERO
FDH Aero is a leading distributor of aerospace hardware, replacement parts, electronic components, and chemicals to commercial and defense aircraft manufacturers, subcontractors, component distributors, commercial airlines, and MRO/aftermarket solution providers. FDH is headquartered in El Segundo, CA and has operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit http://www.fdhaero.com.
