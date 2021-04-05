DENVER, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fear Free, LLC has launched a redesign of its pet owner education platform, fearfreehappyhomes.com. The new aesthetic allows pet owners to easily discover the information they need to prevent and alleviate fear, stress, and anxiety in their pets.
Since 2017, Fear Free Happy Homes has provided pet owners free access to the most cutting-edge content and education to help their pets live their happiest, healthiest, fullest lives at home, at the vet, at the trainer, and everywhere in between. The contributors for Fear Free Happy Homes are recognized as the leading experts in their fields of veterinary medicine, animal handling, training, and research, and 100% of the content is reviewed by board-certified veterinary behaviorists.
"No one knows a pet better than his or her human family, and no one else can make as great a difference in their lives," said Fear Free founder and CEO Dr. Marty Becker. "The new Fear Free Happy Homes provides streamlined, comprehensive, and free educational resources to help pet parents prevent and relieve fear, anxiety, and stress in the animals they love."
When pet parents visit fearfreehappyhomes.com, they can search by category of interest for their pets—like Fears & Anxieties, Training & Grooming, and Life at Home—and discover helpful videos, articles, and handouts. Pet owners also have access to exclusive discounts on pet products and services and the Fear Free directory, where they can find a Fear Free Certified veterinary professional or practice, trainer, or groomer for their four-legged friends.
ABOUT FEAR FREE
Founded by Dr. Marty Becker and developed by hundreds of experts in behavior, medicine, and handling, Fear Free offers online and in-person education to veterinary professionals, the pet professional community, animal shelter staff and volunteers, and pet owners. Fear Free provides both professionals and pet lovers alike with the knowledge and tools to look after a pet's physical and emotional wellbeing.
Veterinary or pet professionals can learn more about becoming Fear Free Certified by visiting fearfreepets.com. Pet owners can visit fearfreehappyhomes.com to access free videos, articles, and more that will help improve the physical and emotional health of their pets right at home. Shelter, rescue, and animal welfare employees and volunteers can visit fearfreeshelters.com to enroll in the complimentary program.
