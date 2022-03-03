ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FedBiz Access, a leading government contracting business development and marketing firm, has announced a new strategic partnership with Govology to provide government contracting education and training.
The new on-line program is offered through the FedBiz-U platform powered by Govology and branded 'Learn to Earn.' The platform combines on-demand videos and webinars with hands-on coaching for a customized educational experience.
Through FedBiz Access existing offerings, FedBiz-U Users will also receive bid opportunities via daily email alerts matching industry codes and keywords specific to their business. Additional value to the FedBiz-U platform will be driven by the included access to the premium data in FedBiz Find, yet another proprietary FedBiz Access resource, providing award history, top awarding agencies, top prime & subcontractors, and agency points of contact.
FedBiz Access' long standing and established presence in the federal government contracting arena as a premier service provider of its services to small businesses nationally and internationally, provides the well-suited opportunity for the launch of the FedBiz-U platform, as it assists and educates Users in navigating the plentiful opportunities in the otherwise complex world of doing business with the federal government.
Govology CEO & Co-Founder, Carroll Bernard, has over 20 years of government contracting experience. He has served as a Supply Officer in the U.S. Navy, Contracting Officer for the Department of Veterans Affairs, City-level Procurement Specialist, Business Opportunity Specialist for the U.S. Small Business Administration, and PTAC (Procurement Technical Assistance Center) counselor working with hundreds of small businesses to help them win government contracts.
"We have a really great library of training content, and what's exciting is that we're able to partner up with FedBiz Access to allow businesses to take what they learn and help them execute their plan. Getting into government contracting begins with education," said Bernard.
Because of their collaborative approach to the industry, Govology Co-Founders Carroll and Elena Bernard were recognized as 2020 Small Business Champions, from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
"We are excited about this new relationship with FedBiz. In fact, we're really all about collaboration. We believe the more people that are in the ecosystem educating, serving, and coaching, then the better it is for businesses," Bernard went on to say.
Both parties agree that the strength of their relationship is coupling Govology's knowledge piece with FedBiz's support and coaching to help clients take what they learn and apply it.
Introduced for only $199 per month, the low monthly subscription makes this powerful coaching and training package affordable for those who need it regardless of size, which both FedBiz and Govology agree is a win for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the government marketplace.
About FedBiz Access:
FedBiz Access is leading government contracting business development and marketing firm that offers research and engagement strategy coaching, registrations, certifications, and GSA Schedules, as well as marketing packages to targeted buyers at the federal, state, and local levels. The company has over 21 years of experience working with thousands of companies worldwide to help them win over $35.7 billion in awards. From registration to award, FedBiz helps businesses succeed in the government marketplace.
About Govology:
Govology produces on-demand video training courses and webinars based on relevant topics in the government contracting. The company maintains an extensive library of on-demand training videos, and has a client list including PTAC, the Veterans Business Outreach Center ("VBOC"), and the Minority Business Development Agency ("MBDA"), to name a few. Govology's mission is to make government contracting education widely available, so it is easier for businesses to navigate opportunities and win contracts.
