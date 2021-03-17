STEVENSVILLE, Md., Mar. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Federal Resources has been awarded a spot on the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Special Operational Equipment (SOE) Tailored Logistics Support program. Under the SOE contract, Federal Resources will be called on to rapidly supply equipment and services to the military commands, federal agencies and other authorized customers located worldwide. The SOE contract is a firm-fixed price, Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract that contains two base years and four, two-year options with a total ceiling of $33 billion dollars.
"Federal Resources is thrilled to receive an award on the SOE contract, which is an important tool in providing our customers with the mission critical equipment they need, quickly and efficiently," said Larry Gwaltney, Federal Resources CEO. "As our nation continues to adapt to current threats, our team works diligently to identify technology and procurement solutions to assist our customers world-wide with accomplishing their missions."
Federal Resources held a spot as an awardee on the previous SOE contract and was named a Silver Superior Supplier by the DLA in 2015. Similar to its predecessor, this broad-scope contract will cover the purchase of equipment, incidental services and related supplies including, but not limited to: Survival gear, tactical equipment, eyewear vision enhancing equipment, escalation of force equipment, visit board search and seizure (VBSS), scuba and other diving equipment, thermal protection equipment, surface supplied diving equipment, communication devices, compressors and air purification systems, hyperbaric instrumentation and equipment, lifesaving – search and rescue equipment, air crew support and flight deck safety items, underwater tools, load carrying equipment (i.e. vests, backpacks, systems, trunk lockers), lethality support items (i.e. slings, holsters, mobility pad items, straps and fasteners, reflective belts), survival kits, and mountain climbing equipment.
Federal Resources is proud to continue its support of the DLA and its customers through the next generation of the Special Operations Equipment contract. For more information on Federal Resources' contract and procurement solutions, please visit us at http://www.federalresources.com/COVID.
For more information, please contact: marketing@federalresources.com
About Federal Resources
Founded in 1986, Federal Resources is a leading provider of quality products and mission-critical solutions that support the U.S. Military, Federal Government, State/Local Responders, and International Markets. Specializing in comprehensive life-cycle sustainment solutions; procurement and acquisition; technical services and asset management; and training expertise, the organization is dedicated to serving its diverse range of well-established and emerging market segments. Federal Resources strives to fulfill and expand upon its mission to ensure end-users are equipped with the most innovative, reliable, and cost-effective products and technologies available on the market. For more information, please visit http://www.federalresources.com.
About the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)
As the nation's combat logistics support agency, the Defense Logistics Agency manages the global supply chain – from raw materials to end user to disposition – for the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, 10 combatant commands, other federal agencies, and partner and allied nations. DLA also supplies 86 percent of the military's spare parts and nearly 100 percent of fuel and troop support consumables, manages the reutilization of military equipment, provides catalogs and other logistics information products, and offers document automation and production services to a host of military and federal agencies. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, DLA is a global enterprise – wherever the United States has a significant military presence, DLA is there to support. For more information, please visit http://www.dla.mil.
Media Contact
Julianne Gleaton, Federal Resources, +1 4789517097, julianne.gleaton@federalresources.com
SOURCE Federal Resources