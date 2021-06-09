ARLINGTON, Va., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FedTech, a venture builder that thrives at the intersection of entrepreneurship, breakthrough technologies, and mission-driven organizations, today announced a strategic partnership with Northeastern University's Center for Research Innovation (CRI). This partnership will pair industry professionals, entrepreneurs, inventors, and academic researchers with Northeastern's patented technologies to establish and commercialize new ventures.
The partnership will launch through FedTech's existing Startup Studio program, which matches proven and aspiring entrepreneurs to next-gen deep science and tech solutions from laboratories. The program's track record of creating 20 companies in 2020 alone, along with established partnerships that span 40+ Federal labs and universities, make it uniquely suited to help bring to market Northeastern's innovations that are ripe for commercialization.
"It's an exciting time to be in the deep tech ecosystem," said Robyn Brazzil, Program Lead at FedTech. "FedTech is built on the foundation of creating significant impact by bringing ideas from whiteboard to reality, from labs to the market, and catalyzing collaborations between innovation labs and entrepreneurs. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring that drive in our partnership with Northeastern University and the Center for Research Innovation to help their inventors and innovators commercialize their IP into real-world solutions."
Northeastern's CRI will also help FedTech source IP and inventors from its esteemed roster of R&D, innovators, and inventions. The collaboration with FedTech will grant new ventures formed through the program flexible terms and IP policy, access to faculty expertise, and access to world-leading research and development. Inventors affiliated with the CRI can expect strategic Intellectual Property protection, venture creation resources, and access to corporate relationships resulting from the partnership with FedTech.
"We're thrilled to partner with FedTech," said Jennifer Boyle-Lynch, Interim Director, Center for Research Innovation. "The Startup Studio program will help amplify the university's efforts to introduce transformational technologies to the world. This new relationship will bolster Northeastern's already robust network of innovators and entrepreneurs."
The next Startup Studio program will kick off on August 21 and run through two phases, the second of which will conclude in December. Thirty-six entrepreneurs will form into 12 teams and go through a comprehensive curriculum that will include guidance with customer discovery, education in business models, resources to navigate the complex technology market, and insight into attracting investment - all to launch and accelerate successful ventures. Northeastern University will contribute one technology that will have a dedicated team assigned to it as part of the larger cohort. Applications for the program are open and will close on June 21, 2021.
About FedTech:
FedTech is a venture builder that thrives at the intersection of entrepreneurship, breakthrough technologies, and mission-driven organizations. Since 2015, FedTech has pioneered deep tech ventures across the Department of Defense, NASA, Department of Energy, universities, and federal labs. Through startup studios, accelerators, internal innovation curriculum, and corporate venture programs, FedTech helps startups, Fortune 500 companies, and government agencies stay ahead of the curve of innovation.
For more, visit: http://www.fedtech.io
Follow FedTech on Linkedin
About Northeastern University
Founded in 1898, Northeastern is a global research university and the recognized leader in experience-driven lifelong learning. Our world-renowned experiential approach empowers our students, faculty, alumni, and partners to create impact far beyond the confines of discipline, degree, and campus.
Our locations—in Boston; Charlotte, North Carolina; the San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle; Toronto; Vancouver; London; Portland, Maine and the Massachusetts communities of Burlington and Nahant—are nodes in our growing global university system. Through this network, we expand opportunities for flexible, student-centered learning and collaborative, solutions-focused research.
Northeastern's comprehensive array of undergraduate and graduate programs—on-campus, online, and in hybrid formats—lead to degrees through the doctorate in nine colleges and schools. Among these, we offer more than 140 multi-discipline majors and degrees designed to prepare students for purposeful lives and careers.
Media Contact:
Vic Vaswani
Head of Growth, FedTech
Shannon Nargi
Media Relations Manager, Northeastern University
Media Contact
Vic Vaswani, FedTech, +1 (714) 881-1421, vic.vaswani@fedtech.io
SOURCE FedTech