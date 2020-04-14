PLEASANTON, Calif., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GiftCards.com, a leading gift card website, is working with Visa to help the one in nine people facing hunger in the U.S.1 Starting April 14, 2020, 5% of every Visa gift card and egift purchased on GiftCards.com will benefit Feeding America®, one of the nation's largest domestic hunger relief organizations.
According to a March 2020 survey by Blackhawk Network2, 70% of Americans surveyed would be interested in using a gift card for charity or crisis. With the simple act of purchasing a Visa gift card for themselves, for friends and family, or to assist people in need, Americans can support Feeding America and help food-insecure families across the country.
"In uncertain times, it's important that we support each other, and this includes coming together as a greater community to find ways to lift up people in need," said Brett Narlinger, SVP, Global Commerce at Blackhawk Network, which owns GiftCards.com. "By creating donation opportunities with Visa gift card purchases, we're hoping to provide a streamlined, simple, no-contact way to give to the Feeding America network as the team there works tirelessly to help families facing hunger."
"In the United States, 37 million people are food insecure. With school closures, job disruptions and sudden expenses due to illness, even more people have turned to food banks for food assistance," said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. "In turn, food banks need the support of their communities to keep up with increasing demand. We're grateful for partners like GiftCards.com that help our neighbors facing hunger during this unprecedented time."
Through April 27, 2020, GiftCards.com will match 5% of the load amount for every Visa egift and gift card in charitable contributions to Feeding America, up to a total donation of $150,000. Limitations apply; please see GiftCards.com for details.
For complete information and to trigger a donation to Feeding America, visit www.giftcards.com/visa.
About GiftCards.com
GiftCards.com is a leading B2C online provider of gift card products, including personalized Visa® and Mastercard® plastic and egift cards, gift cards for top retailers and restaurants and multi-merchant cards such as Happy Cards. GiftCards.com is one of the highest-ranked and most-trafficked gift card websites.
About Feeding America
Feeding America® is the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
1 "Household Food Security in the United States in 2018" was published by the United States Department of Agriculture in September 2019.
2 "Paying for things and giving gifts during a crisis" is an online survey conducted by Survey Monkey on behalf of Blackhawk Network on March 30, 2020. The sample size included 1,067 respondents between the ages of 18 and 75.
