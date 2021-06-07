PORTLAND, Ore., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Pan African Sanctuary Alliance (PASA)—the largest alliance of wildlife centers in Africa—is proud to announce that FEG (Feed Every Gorilla) Token, a cryptocurrency project, is now an official sponsor of the organization. A fund of over US$1.1M in the cryptocurrency was secured in a digital wallet for PASA, and the organization will receive monthly payouts from this fund.
"We couldn't be more thrilled to have FEG Token as a sponsor," said Gregg Tully, Executive Director of PASA. "Their commitment to primate welfare is impressive, and they represent a new way to support conservation work. We are excited to be entering this new space with them."
PASA now adds cryptocurrency to its financial mix, which continues to include donations from supporters and grants from philanthropic organizations. Roughly 88 cents of every dollar donated to PASA goes directly to programs that support members and transform outcomes for great apes and monkeys struggling to survive. PASA will handle the cryptocurrency in compliance with all the requirements it is held to as a US registered nonprofit organization.
Following a year when the COVID-19 pandemic devastated the resources of PASA's 23 member sanctuaries in Africa, the organization recognized the need to diversify its revenue streams, and after a period of due diligence, made the agreement with FEG Token official.
"FEG stands for 'feed every gorilla'," said Collin Casey, spokesperson for FEG Token. "So it was a natural for us to sponsor PASA, with their extensive network of sanctuaries and skilled caregivers who have rescued and rehabilitated thousands of apes and monkeys. We want to change the game for primates in Africa, and with PASA's help, we know we can do it."
"The work to protect African primates is complex and costly," said Tully, "and it will take innovation to develop solutions that work for both communities and wildlife. That's why FEG's support means so much to us. There is simply no time to lose. We can't let these remarkable animals go extinct on our watch."
Fast Facts:
- FEG Token is focused on reshaping and evolving how decentralized finance (DeFi) works while delivering the most robust ecosystem ever designed to support DeFi's much needed advancements.
- FEG Token has a current market capitalization of $536 million
- FEG is the first cryptocurrency to become an official sponsor of PASA. The organization welcomes inquiries from other crypto projects.
- PASA member sanctuaries rescue, rehabilitate and provide long-term care for over 3000 great apes and monkeys. In 2020, they rescued over 250 primates.
Media Contact
Jean Fleming, Pan African Sanctuary Alliance (PASA), +1 925-209-3329, jean@pasa.org
SOURCE Pan African Sanctuary Alliance (PASA)