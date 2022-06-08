Finance and IT professionals will learn about technologies that support financial functions and positively impact businesses when implemented property
MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Financial Executives International (FEI), the association of choice for finance leaders, today announced the agenda for the Finance & Technology Priorities Conference, developed by FEI's Committee on Information Technology (CFIT), the event intends to help finance and IT professionals understand what technologies are available to support financial functions today and how, when implemented properly, they can positively impact businesses.
The event will be hosted virtually on June 14 and 15. Attendees are eligible to receive up to 10 CPE credits. FEI members can attend for free whereas non-association members can register for $149.
"While the pandemic itself is winding down, its impact on all aspects of business continues to linger. Adopting technologies to support financial initiatives has always been an important part of our industry's growth. Today, however, it is proving to help companies emerge from the past several years with new opportunities and efficiencies. Through the Finance & Technology Priorities Conference, we aim to help financial professionals learn from each other about what the most valuable solutions are as well as how to evolve the infrastructure and staff around them to maximize their benefits," said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President & CEO, Financial Executives International, and Financial Education & Research Foundation.
Agenda Highlights
Finance and IT industry leaders from Deloitte, EY, Grant Thornton, Huron Consulting Group, KPMG, Microsoft, Moody's Corporation, and Workiva, will speak on various timely topics to include:
- Weathering the "Great Resignation" – Secure, Strengthen & Retain Finance Talent
- Fintech's Role in the War for Cybersecurity
- Demystifying Intelligent Forecasting
- Intelligent Forecasting Success Stories
- Business Synchrony: Achieving Technology-Centered Improvement
- Leveraging Tech to Take Back the Supply Chain
- Technologies Driving Deals
- Go Big in Finance Tech While Being Small
- Future of Finance: Technology? People? Or Both?
- Blockchain, NFT, Metaverse, Web 3.0 – What You Need to Know About Impacts to Your Business and Your Financial Statements
For additional conference information, speaker details and registration, visit https://www.financialexecutives.org/Events/Conferences/Fintech-2022.aspx.
The Finance & Technology Priorities Conference is made possible through the support of the Financial Education & Research Foundation, and event sponsors Deloitte, EY, Huron Consulting Group, Microsoft, and Workiva.
About FEI
Financial Executives International (FEI) is the leading advocate for the views of corporate financial management. Its members hold policy-making positions as chief financial officers, chief accounting officers, treasurers, and controllers at companies from every major industry. FEI enhances member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research, and publications. Members participate in the activities of more than 65 Chapters in the U.S. FEI is located in Morristown, NJ. Visit http://www.financialexecutives.org for more information.
