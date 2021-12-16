LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fenix Commerce recently released a new video and blog to highlight the new look into customer experience for Tailored Brands on Amazon. The video and blog take sellers step by step through the new layout and how to make the most of the change for their business. AWS partnered with Fenix Commerce and highlights the Order Experience Platform plus other tools.
The Order Experience Platform calculates and displays accurate, cost-optimized order cut-off times, delivery dates, or store pick-up slots on a retailer's product, cart, and checkout pages. This is just one tool that Fenix Commerce highlights in their video and blog.
The ten-minute video produced by Fenix Commerce and AWS goes over how customer solutions with Tailored Brands benefit both the customer and the seller. Fenix Commerce is able to provide customers with in-depth and accurate delivery dates, incentivize customers, and pick up information.
Fenix Commerce is the go-to tool for sellers and customers alike. The blog covers all areas for an E-commerce business to be ready for the holidays. From conversion rates to inventory to delivery, Fenix Commerce is able to assist sellers in almost every area in the sales funnel. Retailers are able to offer different promotions to different customers based on loyalty and returning customers as well. The blog and video cover all of this in-depth.
The video and blog can be found on the Fenix Commerce website and Youtube channel. Business Ready by AWS also hosts the video on their channels as well. Find out how your business can be impacted by AWS and Fenix Commerce.
About Fenix Commerce:
Fenix Commerce, an AWS Retail Competency Partner, now offers the Fenix Intelligent Delivery solution on AWS Marketplace, which means it's easy to get started. With APIs for seamless integration and support for all major E-commerce platforms, you can launch Fenix Commerce on your website in days.
