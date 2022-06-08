AI-Powered Social Media Screening provider realizes a 230+ percent increase in new customers and a 300+ percent SaaS revenue increase, amid continued global expansion
EASTON, Md., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ferretly International, a global leader in AI-Powered social media screening software, today announced record growth in the past 12 months, achieving a 230 percent increase in new customers and a 300 percent increase in Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) revenue compared to the same period last year.
Ferretly also continued its global expansion in response to increased demand for its products and services. In the past twelve months, the company moved into new markets including the UK, EMEA, and APAC. Demand for social media screening worldwide has accelerated as more companies moved to remote and gig work and reputational risk has moved front and center for most executives.
This growth was seen in the channel, including demand increases for most of our existing partners, as well as an increase from end customers across multiple industry segments. Companies are realizing that their workplace culture is critical for their long-term success, and they need technology that allows them to make smarter decisions about the candidates they choose to employ.
"We couldn't be more excited about our growth, and we see no signs of this momentum slowing," said Darrin Lipscomb, Founder, and CEO of Ferretly. "We are seeing significant expansion in the types of businesses seeking our social media screening services and this is happening across all industries and geographies. Our platform, which is powered by Artificial Intelligence, gives employers insight into candidate character and helps them to make more informed decisions about those employees that will ultimately represent their brand."
Veremark, a Ferretly partner based in the United Kingdom with offices in Singapore, New York, and Manila, has experienced similar growth for social media screening across the regions they serve.
"We continue to see our clients get real value from including social media screening as part of their overall package. With Ferretly as our partner in delivering these, Veremark has been able to offer thorough, clear, and insightful reports to our clients. We expect to see this demand in the market to grow globally," said Daniel Callaghan, Veremark CEO.
Additional key company milestones achieved in the past twelve (12) months include:
- Welcomed more than 94 new partners, many of which are leveraging our Application Programming Interface (API) to create a seamless end-user experience.
- Introduced new features and product innovations such as identification document upload, support for Reddit and TikTok, and word cloud.
- Extended AI capabilities by including new risk classifications for Terrorism/Extremism and Sexual Impropriety and improved overall accuracy.
