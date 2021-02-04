EASTON, Md., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ferretly International, LLC ("Ferretly"), a startup that leverages Artificial Intelligence for social media screening, announced today that it is fully integrated on the Accio Data platform. Ferretly helps organizations mitigate risk to their employees, brand and bottom lines by identifying candidates and employees that exhibit undesirable behavior online. Accio's background check platform offers hundreds of integrations that allow CRAs to perform efficient employment screenings with fast turnaround times. "We are very pleased to announce this partnership with Accio. We are collectively delivering a seamless social media background check offering to our mutual background screening customers," said Darrin Lipscomb, Founder, and CEO of Ferretly. This partnership will help CRAs spend less time reaching out to data providers and more time focusing on gaining new business. With the current climate, social media screening is crucial to ensure you are providing your customers with thorough reports in a timely fashion, and Ferretly is positioned to do this.
"Ferretly is a great addition to Accio Enterprise platform," said Accio Data CEO Barry Boes. "Their innovative approach will be a unique and powerful, new tool for our background screening clients."
Ferretly incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze posts and images across 12 distinct risk classifications. They use advanced machine learning to flag posts for specific risk factors which is then reviewed by professional analysts. Ferretly can process thousands of posts from a single subject in seconds and deliver a more thorough analysis than a human could achieve in hours analyzing the same set of posts. This integration provides Accio Data's customers the best social media platform on the market and a one-stop experience that positively impacts their bottom-line.
About Ferretly International, LLC
Ferretly International, LLC, founded in 2019, provides forward-thinking technologies that help organizations better manage risk. By incorporating machine learning and a modern cloud-based architecture, we are at the cutting edge of applying big data solutions and artificial intelligence to improve overall security and risk intelligence for the customers we serve. For additional information or to request a demo, visit http://www.ferretly.com or email partnerships@ferretly.com.
About Accio Data
Accio Data is a leading provider of platform software to the employment screening industry, with more than half of HRO Magazine's "Baker's Dozen List of Top Background Screeners in the Nation" using the Accio Enterprise platform. Accio Data also offers services such as consent-based Social Security Number verification (CBSV), I-9 and E-Verify, criminal and medical sanctions records monitoring, and automated Web-based verifications. Thousands of configurable options and complete skinning freedom allow Accio's customers to remain unique. Accio Data is a member of the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS). For more information about Accio Enterprise, Accio CourtPro or to request a demo, visit http://www.acciodata.com or call (512) 858-9329 or email sales@acciodata.com.
