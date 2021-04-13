ISLANDIA, N.Y., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Festo introduces the EPCE compact electric cylinder for fast movement in such applications as sorting, distribution, and testing. The EPCE features easy set-up and economical prices similar to the other six Simplified Motion Series electric actuators and is designed for machines and lab instrumentation equipment where pneumatic actuation is simply not feasible.
The EPCE converts the rotary motion of the mounted motor into the linear motion of a piston rod or rods via an internal toothed belt drive. The EPCE toothed belt technology provides maximum dynamic response and minimal positioning times. Its small zero stroke and compact footprint make the EPCE an ideal choice for confined footprint applications.
Based on the location and number of piston rod(s), there are numerous EPCE variants available. These variations include piston rod(s) on the left or right sides, front or rear, through the unit, or in the opposing direction. Up to four piston rods per unit are available. Working stroke ranges from 5 to 80 mm.
As with all Simplified Motion Series end-to-end electric-motion units, the EPCE is plug and play for fast startup. All parameters can be manually set directly on the drive. No additional software or specific know-how is required.
Control options include integrated digital I/O and IO-Link. These economical units offer optimized motion characteristics, including gentle cushioning while advancing and retracting into the end positions or when pressing and clamping. Units include toothed belt axis, spindle and toothed belt axis, mini slide, electric cylinder, and rotary drive.
For more information about the new EPCE and the Simplified Motion Series call 800-993-3786 and to see the full range of Festo products and solutions visit https://www.festo.us.
About Festo
Festo is a leading manufacturer of pneumatic and electromechanical systems, components, and controls for process and industrial automation. For more than 40 years, Festo Corporation has continuously elevated the state of manufacturing with innovations and optimized motion control solutions that deliver higher performing, more profitable automated manufacturing and processing equipment.
