MASON, Ohio, August 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Festo Didactic Learning Systems North America announced today plans to relocate its Solution Center production and logistics capabilities from Eatontown, New Jersey to its 47-acre campus at the Festo Regional Service Center (RSC) in Mason, Ohio. Festo Didactic administrative and sales offices will remain in Eatontown.
The move also signifies ambitious plans to innovate and expand Festo's Learning Center in Mason towards a full-scale Industry 4.0 Experience Center. The new center and showroom is aimed at closing the STEM skills gap by bringing technical education, industrial applications and actual manufacturing all under one roof. The Experience Center will house the latest in Festo technology from networked cyber-physical stations to factory robots, assembly components, supply chain innovation and more. Educators, students and workers at all levels are encouraged to visit and speak with Festo experts about career programs, learning solutions and workforce development for industrial companies and the classroom alike.
"As an automation component and systems manufacturer, Festo has the unique ability to bring technical education and workforce development together with the most current manufacturing automation technologies and processes," said Michael Zakrzewski, Vice President of Market Management and Chief Business Development Officer for Festo North America. "The Regional Service Center in Mason provides the opportunity to demonstrate Festo learning systems together with the actual manufacturing of Festo automation components and custom automation solutions used in nearly every industry worldwide. This strategic integration will further enhance Festo's education programs and training equipment with a stronger connection to the industries and manufacturing jobs we are preparing the workforce for, keeping ahead of the curve as digitization and Industry 4.0 continue to evolve and shift the global industrial landscape."
Festo's Regional Service Center is a state-of-the-art logistics and manufacturing plant that provides advanced automation technology serving all of North America. The plant opened in 2015 and is among the 15 largest employers in Mason, Ohio. Since its 2018 expansion, the RSC now fills three buildings covering 565,000 square feet. The RSC's storage capacity end-to-end is 35 miles long with automated material handling equipment that can accelerate faster than a sports car. When it comes to production and shipping, the RSC has some of the best delivery performance in the industry thanks to its automated systems and centralized location.
"In a relatively short period of time, Festo has achieved impressive business growth at its Mason hub, providing essential work to Ohioans in advanced manufacturing and automation technology," said Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Director of the Governor's Office of Workforce Transformation. "Festo's plan to expand its collaboration with education and job training programs will help create a robust workforce pipeline right here in the community, which will ultimately support Ohioans living and working in the region."
Mason, Ohio is also home to Festo's award-winning mechatronics apprenticeship program (MAP2) which first launched at the Festo Learning Center in 2016. In 2020, MAP2 earned the Best in Ohio Business Award in the Workforce Development Program category.
"Festo's presence and leadership in Mason is a prime example of how we collectively strive to protect and grow manufacturing in Ohio," said Ryan Augsburger, President of the Ohio Manufacturers Association (OMA). "We're looking forward to the opening of Festo's new Industry 4.0 Experience Center, which will make an invaluable contribution towards preparing Ohioans for the future of manufacturing."
Festo leverages its automation expertise to provide comprehensive industrial and technical education solutions. Festo Didactic is committed to providing educators and employers with the hands-on training, digital coursework and blended learning solutions needed to close the STEM skills gap. Our lab equipment, curriculum and certification programs are thoughtfully designed to support various learning pathways and on-the-job training. With 4,000+ FICP certifications and 36,000 Festo-equipped educational institutions, Festo Didactic and its partners are preparing students and employees for the future of work. https://www.festo-didactic.com/us-en/
