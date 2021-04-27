WOBURN, Mass., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FEV Tutor's Live 1:1 Online Tutoring has earned the Research-Based Design product certification from Digital Promise. The product certification serves as a rigorous, reliable signal for district and school administrators, educators, and families looking for evidence of research-based educational technology (edtech) products that are based in research about learning.
FEV Tutor submitted evidence to Digital Promise confirming a link between research on how students learn and the product's design.
"Evidence & Research are the foundation for designing student-centric learning products, that focus on the whole child and are set up for continuous and accelerated learning opportunities to make a difference in the lives of students," said Ryan Patenaude, Sr. Vice President and Co-Founder of FEV Tutor. "FEV Tutor's commitment to ongoing Evidence & Research intersects with Digital Promises' vision, mission, and leadership in the K-12 sector. We are grateful to have had the opportunity to work with Digital Promise on such important work and continue to help impact innovation and positive change in K-12 public education. This certification is another step in that direction, and we are proud to have been recognized by such an innovative leader in the space."
"Educators and researchers continue to uncover important insights about how people learn," said Christina Luke Luna, senior director of lifelong learning pathways at Digital Promise. "Digital Promise's Research-Based Design product certification recognizes the edtech products that incorporate research about learning into their design and development. Congratulations to FEV Tutor's Live 1:1 Online Tutoring for demonstrating that research informs product design!"
Through Product Certifications, consumers can narrow their options as they select products based on research about learning before trying it out in their classrooms. Digital Promise launched the Research-Based Design product certification in February 2020 and has certified 44 products to date.
The Research-Based Design product certification uses a competency-based learning framework, developed in consultation with Digital Promise's Learner Variability Project advisory board, expert researchers in the Learning Sciences field, and nearly 50 educators across the United States. Further detail about its development can be found in Digital Promise's report, "Designing Edtech that Matters for Learning: Research-Based Design Product Certifications."
All developers, educators, edtech investors, and families are also encouraged to sign the Research-Based Product Promise and demand high-quality, research-driven products that support each unique learner. More information on Digital Promise's product certifications can be found at product certifications.digital promise.org.
About FEV Tutor
FEV Tutor is a Boston-based education technology organization working to effect change in K-12 education. Through partnerships with public schools, districts, charter schools, and other organizations nationally, they leverage technology to provide equitable learning pathways for students powered by live 1:1 online instruction. Their research & evidence-based programs are individualized for each learner and designed to accelerate learning outcomes while catalyzing overall school and district improvement. For more information on FEV Tutor, visit fevtutor.com.
About Digital Promise
Digital Promise is a nonprofit organization that builds powerful networks and takes on grand challenges by working at the intersection of researchers, entrepreneurs, and educators. Our vision is that all people, at every stage of their lives, have access to learning experiences that help them acquire the knowledge and skills they need to thrive and continuously learn in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit the Digital Promise website and follow @digitalpromise for updates.
