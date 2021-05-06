WOBURN, Mass., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FEV Tutor, a fast-growing Education Technology company in the K-12 Education market announced that their Live 1:1 Online Tutoring program is a three-time 2021 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Virtual Learning Solution, Best Foundational Mathematics Instructional Solution, and Best Remote Learning partner K-12/High Education (COVID-19 response) categories. CODiE Award finalists represent applications, products, and services from developers of educational software, digital content, online learning services, and related technologies across the PreK-20 sector.
"FEV Tutor is proud to be recognized by an innovative industry leader such as SIIA for the third year in a row. With these new nominations, FEV Tutor is now a six-time CODiE Award finalist," said Ryan Patenaude, FEV Tutor Sr. Vice President & Co-Founder. "This recognition comes with gratitude to our world-class team of mission-driven Education leaders here at FEV Tutor and all of our K-12 Education Innovators, administrators, teachers, and families who worked tirelessly over the past year-plus to overcome adversity adapt, and innovate. All for the common goal of making a difference in the lives of students, and effecting positive change in public education, under the most challenging circumstances in recent public education history."
FEV Tutor takes a collaborative approach to deliver live 1:1 virtual tutoring programs to K-12 schools and districts. We work directly with teachers and leadership to align tutoring to our partner's standards, curriculum, goals, and initiatives. The result is a targeted tutoring program that represents a natural extension of the student's core classroom.
Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for software, education, media, financial information, and digital content industries. FEV Tutor's Live 1: 1 Online Tutoring was honored as one of 152 finalists across the 42 education technology categories.
"The CODiE Awards recognize the most exciting and transformative products in Ed Tech," said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President. "This year, these leaders helped our nation respond to the historic pandemic, enabling learners, educators, administrators, and parents to remain connected to each other and to critical educational resources via an array of innovative services and platforms. Congratulations to this year's finalists for demonstrating the vitality, resilience, and importance of this important industry."
The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Educators and administrators serve as judges and conduct the first-round review of all education nominees. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists which accounts for 80% of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Business Technology category winners will be announced during an online winner announcement celebration on June 22, 2021.
Details about each finalist are listed at https://history.siia.net/codie/2021-Finalists
FEV Tutor is a vision-driven education technology organization working to effect change in K-12 education. FEV Tutor's partnerships with public schools, districts, charter schools, and other organizations leverage technology and create equitable learning pathways for students powered by live 1:1 online instruction.
FEV Tutor's research and evidence-based programs are designed and developed to accelerate learning outcomes for any student, focusing on special student populations while catalyzing overall school and district improvement.
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.
SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and health technology companies. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today's challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small and innovate for better health care and personal wellness outcomes.
