WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FEV Tutor, the most comprehensive virtual tutoring solution in K-12, has been named a 2021 Tech Edvocate Award winner in the Best Tutoring/Test Prep App or Tool category.
"The Tech Edvocate Award represents the combined opinion of industry insiders, knowledgeable educators, and interested parents," said Ryan Patenaude, Co-Founder of FEV Tutor. "It's an honor to have our tutoring platform chosen as a solution that is positively impacting teaching and learning—and this has never been more important than during this unprecedented time of COVID-19."
This is the fifth year of the Tech Edvocate Awards, which recognizes outstanding edtech products that support students across the Pre-K-20 sector by catering to identified classroom and learning needs. Winners and finalists were selected by a panel of educators and industry experts who reviewed the submissions and judged the products and services based on the extent to which they are transforming education through the development or advocacy of edtech. A complete list of winners of the 2021 Tech Edvocate Awards can be found here.
Twelve years ago, FEV Tutor was built by educators with student learning outcomes in mind. With a proven track record for driving academic gains and student growth across its programs, FEV Tutor is a Level 2 ESSA Evidence-based intervention solution powered by highly qualified tutors and a family and student engagement team keeping all stakeholders informed of the learners' progress. Each tutoring session is data-driven and personalized for each student. Central to its mission, FEV Tutor realizes that no two districts, classrooms, or learners or alike, so it has developed a flexible yet scalable tutoring service that can be delivered in the manner that best fits the needs of students. Educators execute 1:1 Live tutoring on-demand, via structured sessions, for intervention purposes, as test prep, or to meet remote learning needs.
"Every day, technology innovations like FEV Tutor transform the way people learn and how educators teach," said Matthew Lynch, editor of The Edvocate and organizer of the Tech Edvocate awards program. "The last few years, in particular, have seen a surge in investment from both school districts and investors. We are excited to honor these stand-out products that are helping schools navigate these challenging times by solving problems and driving innovation."
Based in Boston, FEV Tutor is the leading research and evidence-based online tutoring platform working nationally to effect change in K-12 education. Its ESSA-approved programs are strategically designed in close collaboration with each partner school, district, charter school, and other organizations to accelerate learning for every student. FEV Tutor leverages technology to deliver 1:1 high-impact and transformative personalized learning pathways through live, virtual tutoring sessions. For more information on FEV Tutor, visit fevtutor.com or follow on Twitter.
