Second time in four months FEV Tutor honored - 2021 Supe's Award recognized FEV Tutor as Best Virtual Instruction Experience
WOBURN, Mass., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FEV Tutor, the research-based pioneer in delivering high-impact, live 1:1 online tutoring to K-12 districts that supports individual student needs and drives measurable achievement gains, today announces that it was named a 2022 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Learning Recovery Tool category. CODiE finalists represent the best products, services and people in the education and business technology industries.
For the past 12 years, FEV Tutor has partnered with K-12 educators to provide the industry's most comprehensive virtual tutoring solution to help those students with the greatest needs through personalized, engaging instruction any time, any place. It collaborates with public schools and districts, charter schools, and other organizations to align tutoring to their standards, curriculum, goals, and initiatives to accelerate learning. FEV Tutor is a US Department of Education, Level Two ESSA research and evidence-based intervention. Measuring student progress is at the core of the company's work. To accurately assess the effectiveness of interventions, FEV Tutor's Academic Impact Analysis reports compare student response to the interventions with a district's benchmark and assessment data. Those findings are regularly shared with teachers to help them evaluate student growth and course success as well as deliver data-driven instruction.
The SIIA CODiE Awards, the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association(SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. FEV Tutor was picked as a finalist across 47 education technology categories, including new categories in education and leadership.
"The 2022 CODiE Award finalists highlight the products and people who drove their industries forward through innovative products and leadership in these uncertain times," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "These honorees continue the proud tradition of CODiE Award finalists of recognizing the most impactful products, services, and leaders of their time, setting a foundation for the next generation of innovators. Congratulations to all who received this well-earned acknowledgment."
"FEV Tutor has a proven track record for accelerating learning and student growth," said Co-Founder and Senior Vice President of FEV Tutor, Ryan Patenaude. "We understand the importance of supporting students who may be falling behind in their academics and that's why our goal is to work closely with educators to support their students as they are address learning gaps and ensure impactful learning outcomes for all."
The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists are determined by industry experts. CODiE Award winners will be announced during the virtual winner announcement celebrations June 8 and June 9, 2022.
Details about each finalist are listed at https://siia.net/codie/codie-finalists/
About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.
About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)
SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 450 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content, and publishing companies. Our diverse members provide the critical data, content, and information that drives the global economy, informs financial networks, connects learners and educators, and drive innovation. Lear more at siia.net.
About FEV Tutor
Based in Boston, FEV Tutor is the leading research and evidence-based online tutoring platform working nationally to effect change in K-12 education. Its ESSA-approved programs are strategically designed in close collaboration with each partner school, district, charter school, and other organizations to accelerate learning for every student. FEV Tutor leverages technology to deliver 1:1 high-impact and transformative personalized learning pathways through live, virtual tutoring sessions. For more information on FEV Tutor, visit fevtutor.com or follow on Twitter.
