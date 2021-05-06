WOBURN, Mass., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FEV Tutor, a fast-growing Education Technology company in the K-12 Education market, announced that they were named a 2021 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in three categories including Best Remote Learning Partner K-12/High Education. The 37 finalists represent companies, products, and people that have gone the extra mile in response to COVID-19 in the Business and Education Technology sectors. Winners will be announced during the CODiE Award Winner announcement celebrations, on June 22 and June 23, 2021.
Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for software, education, media, financial information, and digital content industries. FEV Tutor's Live 1: 1 Online Tutoring was honored as one of 152 finalists across the 42 education technology categories.
"This year, these leaders helped our nation respond to the historic pandemic, literally enabling the continuity of our education system and the very survival of businesses, large and small," said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President. "Congratulations to this year's finalists for demonstrating the vitality, resilience, and importance of business-to-business and education technology."
FEV Tutor takes a collaborative approach to deliver live 1:1 virtual tutoring programs to K-12 schools and districts. We work directly with teachers and leadership to align tutoring to our partner's standards, curriculum, goals, and initiatives. The result is a targeted tutoring program that represents a natural extension of the student's core classroom.
As educators have navigated uncertainty over the last year, FEV Tutor has been a trusted partner. We've supported schools as they've pivoted to distance learning, adjusted goals in response to new learning environments, and delivered the proper support to the right students at the right time.
FEV Tutor has effectively accelerated learning outcomes for students nationally. The organization has created an effective at-home learning implementation model that has been instrumental during COVID-19 school closures. FEV Tutor is committed to ongoing research, evidence, and efficacy to drive learning initiatives. Based on FEV Tutor's work supporting priority student populations. The organization is an ESSA Evidence-Based Intervention (Level 2).
"From the beginning of 2020 into 2021, we've experienced some of the most challenging circumstances in recent memory/history," said Ryan Patenaude, Sr. Vice President & Co-Founder. "Through that adversity, we saw K-12 Educators and Education ecosystems stand tall, adapt, innovate and truly fight each day on the front lines, of continuity and support for the future of this nation's children and students. FEV Tutor's part in this work during our COVID-19 Response was only possible through the leadership of our strategic partnerships with schools, districts, and charter schools. By following their lead in adapting, innovating, and overcoming these unprecedented times of history, FEV Tutor was also able to adapt, innovate, lead and support in a way that allowed for scaled impact in new ways that we never thought possible. We are forever filled with thanks to K-12 public educators and their work during the global pandemic, which will permanently change the landscape of public education now and into the future."
The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Educators and administrators serve as judges and conduct the first-round review of all education nominees. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists which accounts for 80% of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Business Technology category winners will be announced during an online winner announcement celebration on June 22, 2021.
Details about each finalist are listed at https://history.siia.net/codie/2021-Finalists
ABOUT FEV TUTOR
FEV Tutor is a vision-driven education technology organization working to effect change in K-12 education. FEV Tutor's partnerships with public schools, districts, charter schools, and other organizations leverage technology and create equitable learning pathways for students powered by live 1:1 online instruction.
FEV Tutor's research and evidence-based programs are designed and developed to accelerate learning outcomes for any student, focusing on special student populations while catalyzing overall school and district improvement.
ABOUT THE SIIA CODiE™ AWARDS
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.
ABOUT SOFTWARE AND INFORMATION INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION (SIIA)
SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and health technology companies. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today's challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small and innovate for better health care and personal wellness outcomes.
Media Contact
Aline Chaprazian, FEV Tutor, +1 (781) 376-6911, marketing@fevtutor.com
SOURCE FEV Tutor