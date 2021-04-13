WOBURN, Mass., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FEV Tutor, a fast-growing Education Technology Company with a mission to effect change in K-12 Education nationwide, has announced that they have won the Best Tutoring Solution for Edtech Digest's Cool Tool 2021 Award. Additionally, they were among the finalists in seven other categories: the Trendsetter, Cool Tool, and Leadership Categories for Best in Collaborative Solutions, e-learning, blended, or flipped solutions, math solution, parent/student solution, founder(s)/CEO, and Edtech company setting a trend.
The Edtech Awards highlights the best innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in the edtech industry. Now celebrating their 11th year, this eminent award focuses on building a better future in the education sector by recognizing people and organizations for their roles in transforming K-12 and higher education. FEV Tutor is honored to be among the best and brightest in ed-tech solutions in the PreK-20 sector.
"FEV Tutor is honored to be recognized by EdTech Digest as the Best Tutoring Solution in education," said Ryan Patenaude, Sr. Vice President & Co-Founder of FEV Tutor. "This accomplishment is truly a credit to 10+ years of tireless efforts between our K-12 school, district, and charter school partners and our mission-driven FEV Tutor team. The need for high-quality and effective products and programs in K-12 education has been magnified as we deal with the pandemic's unprecedented challenges. We have seen our school, district, and charter school partners turn new hurdles into opportunities to innovate, adapt and improve learning models and options for their students. The work during this time by Educators and Education leaders is truly inspiring. We are grateful to be working side-by-side to help change the landscape and outlook of education now and in the future, focusing on making a difference in students' lives."
FEV Tutor's Live 1:1 Online Tutoring is made so successful using highly qualified tutors with a minimum of a bachelor's degree and two or more years of teaching experience. The academic intervention is built to be a natural extension of their school and district partners and the pupils' core learning environment. Student support is available around the clock seven days a week, and measured student progress is at the core of their companies' vision. To ensure return on education, FEV Tutor utilizes an Academic Impact Analysis comparing benchmark and state assessments to deliver data-driven instruction and measure student growth & course success. As a Level 2 ESSA Research & Evidence-Based Intervention, their program provides students individualized instruction with a proven track record of success.
FEV Tutor's vision to effect positive change in education is grounded in strategic partnerships with K-12 schools, districts, and charter schools. The organization's mission is to support all students in all learning environments through Live 1:1 Online Tutoring. Through close collaboration with school/district partners, FEV Tutor develops integrated programs designed to scale academic impact by accelerating student learning outcomes. With an ongoing commitment to research, the Level 2 ESSA Evidence-based intervention is powered by highly qualified tutors and a family and student engagement team keeping all stakeholders informed of learners' progress. The academic intervention is built to be a natural extension of school and district partners and students' core learning environment and truly makes a difference in learners' lives nationally.
The Edtech Awards allows FEV Tutor to expand their reach and push the boundaries of accelerating learning outcomes and providing new levels of support for students, families, and educators. Through on-demand homework help and course support, as well as scheduled sessions with their preferred tutor, students have every tool they need to excel. FEV Tutor's Live 1:1 Virtual Tutoring's flexibility solidifies their position among the best in education solutions.
ABOUT FEV TUTOR
FEV Tutor is a Boston-based education technology organization working to effect change in K-12 education. Through partnerships with public schools, districts, charter schools, and other organizations nationally, they leverage technology to provide equitable learning pathways for students powered by live 1:1 online instruction. Their research & evidence-based programs are individualized for each learner and designed to accelerate learning outcomes while catalyzing overall school and district improvement. For more information on FEV Tutor, visit fevtutor.com.
ABOUT EDTECH DIGEST AND THE EDTECH AWARDS
EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning — annually honors the best and brightest people, products, and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors.
