WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FEV Tutor was selected as an inaugural 2021 Supes' Choice Awards winner in the Virtual Instructional Experience category. The awards were presented by the Institute for Education Innovation (IEI), an organization that serves as the bridge between district leaders and organizations to support the greatest challenges in K-12 education.
FEV Tutor was selected by a panel of esteemed superintendent judges from across the nation. Their assessment was based on FEV Tutor's commitment to student outcomes, innovation and ingenuity, client support, interactivity, and engagement. The Supes' Choice Awards are the only industry awards judged exclusively by school district superintendents.
"We are honored to be recognized by the Supes' Choice Awards as the inaugural winner in the virtual instruction experience category for our commitment to high-impact online tutoring," said Ryan Patenaude, Sr. Vice President and Co-Founder of FEV Tutor. "This recognition by district leaders serves as a testament to our decade-long dedication to best-in-results-driven support for the students we serve. We provide continuous data-driven individualized learning plans with designated tutors; 24/7 homework and coursework support as well as test prep tutoring to effect positive change for priority students."
One judge commented, "Individualized learning plans are crucial to differentiate the instructional needs of students. This directly addresses specific learning loss of individual students." Another judge applauded the tutoring platform, stating, "I love that help is available whenever students need it. Kudos to them for aligning it to ESSA expectations for research-based strategies. It is data driven, and districts would appreciate that tremendously as they can show student progress across time."
This new award closes out a winning year for FEV Tutor. In addition to the 2021 Supes' Choice Award, the company has also won the EdTech Digest's Cool Tool 2021 Award for Best Tutoring Solution and the 2021 Tech Edvocate Award winner for Best Tutoring/Test Prep App or Tool.
"At IEI, we are committed to improving students' outcomes and supporting effective, sustainable solutions to age-old problems in education," said Doug Roberts, founder and CEO, Institute for Education Innovation. "The Supes' Choice Awards provide a very unique opportunity for companies to not only get their products and solutions in front of district decision-makers, but to also pursue recognition for their work with a prestigious, new industry award."
Recipients of the Supes' Choice Award were recognized at a hybrid gala held on December 9, 2021, where the judges gathered in New York City and the event was live-streamed for all award applicants. Along with the designation of being the winner, companies were provided with written and verbal feedback during the judging process. Gathering insight from district leaders has been a unique and valuable experience with Supes' Choice.
The full list of winners and finalists can be found here http://www.supeschoice.com.
About the Institute for Education Innovation
Superintendents are defenders of our children's right to a high-quality public education, and lead their teams toward effective, sustainable solutions to age-old problems. They must be at the center of discussions around when, where, and how innovation will affect teaching and learning. Many education solution providers, funders, researchers, and thought leaders are mission-driven: they do what they do to improve student outcomes. The Institute for Education Innovation bridges gaps between the individuals and organizations committed to seeing students succeed in school and life, creating a safe space for constructive problem-solving and innovative thinking. http://www.instituteforedinnovation.com.
About FEV Tutor
Based in Boston, FEV Tutor is the leading research and evidence-based online tutoring platform working nationally to effect change in K-12 education. Its ESSA-approved programs are strategically designed in close collaboration with each partner school, district, charter school, and other organizations to accelerate learning for every student. FEV Tutor leverages technology to deliver 1:1 high-impact and transformative personalized learning pathways through live, virtual tutoring sessions. For more information on FEV Tutor, visit fevtutor.com or follow on Twitter.
# # #
Media Contact
Charlotte Andrist, Nickel Communications, 7703105244, charlotte@nickelcommpr.com
SOURCE FEV Tutor