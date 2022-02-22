WOBURN, Mass., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT: Webinar for curriculum and instruction directors, principals and chief academic officers

WHO: Annie Galvin Teich, Education Writer and Moderator

Christopher Devers, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Researcher, JoinIn Ventures

Dr. Yvette Foster, Director of Teaching and Learning at Richmond County (GA) School System

Mark King Ed.D., Instructional Lead Executive Director, Baltimore City (MD) Public Schools

WHEN: Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST

REGISTER: https://info.fevtutor.com/buyers-guide-webinar-2022

Emerging research has shed light on the success of high-impact, 1:1 online tutoring in addressing students' disrupted learning. On March 1, education leaders can discover more about how the practice closes learning gaps resulting from lost instructional time.

Education writer frequent magazine contributor Annie Galvin Teich will moderate this panel discussion about supporting students with research-based, 1:1 online tutoring. On the panel will be Dr. Mark King, the instructional lead executive director of Baltimore City Public Schools (BCPS) in Baltimore, Maryland. Also participating will be Dr. Yvette Foster, the director of teaching and learning at the Richmond County School System in Georgia. The third panelist will be Dr. Christopher Devers, the co-founder of JoinIn Ventures, an organization using research and data analysis to help education companies and policymakers evaluate the effectiveness of interventions.

Drs. Devers, Foster and King will discuss their experience with comprehensive, high-impact tutoring and how it is improving student learning outcomes. Attendees will learn:

  •     What high-impact tutoring is and is not
  •     The key elements to a successful implementation
  •     How data and relationships drive the process

There is no cost to join the webinar, but registration is required. For more information, please go to https://info.fevtutor.com/buyers-guide-webinar-2022.

About the Panelists:

Dr. Mark King supervises almost a dozen K-8 schools in BCPLS, including six priority schools. He is also the executive director of the Community Learning Network #6 (CLN-6) in Baltimore, Maryland. CLN-6's goal is to accelerate learning outcomes and boost proficiency rates while placing students on the path to college and career readiness.

Dr. Yvette Foster began her career teaching English at the middle and high school levels before serving four years as an assistant principal and seven years as a principal. During that time, she was named the Georgia Middle Level National Distinguished Principal (2016) and her school was designated as a National Lighthouse School to Watch (2015). She has also served as the president of the Georgia Middle School Association and has presented at local, state, and national educational conferences

In addition to running JoinIn Ventures, Dr. Christopher Devers is an assistant professor and is interested in applied metacognitive processes and how people learn. Specifically, he explores learning using videos, mobile devices, and in online environments. He is also interested in the Scholarship of Teaching and Learning (SoTL) and student success.

About FEV Tutor

Based in Boston, FEV Tutor is the leading research and evidence-based online tutoring platform working nationally to effect change in K-12 education. Its ESSA-approved programs are strategically designed in close collaboration with each partner school, district, charter school, and other organizations to accelerate learning for every student. FEV Tutor leverages technology to deliver 1:1 high-impact and transformative personalized learning pathways through live, virtual tutoring sessions. For more information on FEV Tutor, visit fevtutor.com or follow on Twitter.

# # #

Media Contact

Charlotte Andrist, Nickel Communications, 7703105244, charlotte@nickelcommpr.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE FEV Tutor

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.