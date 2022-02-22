WOBURN, Mass., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT: Webinar for curriculum and instruction directors, principals and chief academic officers
WHO: Annie Galvin Teich, Education Writer and Moderator
Christopher Devers, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Researcher, JoinIn Ventures
Dr. Yvette Foster, Director of Teaching and Learning at Richmond County (GA) School System
Mark King Ed.D., Instructional Lead Executive Director, Baltimore City (MD) Public Schools
WHEN: Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST
REGISTER: https://info.fevtutor.com/buyers-guide-webinar-2022
Emerging research has shed light on the success of high-impact, 1:1 online tutoring in addressing students' disrupted learning. On March 1, education leaders can discover more about how the practice closes learning gaps resulting from lost instructional time.
Education writer frequent magazine contributor Annie Galvin Teich will moderate this panel discussion about supporting students with research-based, 1:1 online tutoring. On the panel will be Dr. Mark King, the instructional lead executive director of Baltimore City Public Schools (BCPS) in Baltimore, Maryland. Also participating will be Dr. Yvette Foster, the director of teaching and learning at the Richmond County School System in Georgia. The third panelist will be Dr. Christopher Devers, the co-founder of JoinIn Ventures, an organization using research and data analysis to help education companies and policymakers evaluate the effectiveness of interventions.
Drs. Devers, Foster and King will discuss their experience with comprehensive, high-impact tutoring and how it is improving student learning outcomes. Attendees will learn:
- What high-impact tutoring is and is not
- The key elements to a successful implementation
- How data and relationships drive the process
There is no cost to join the webinar, but registration is required. For more information, please go to https://info.fevtutor.com/buyers-guide-webinar-2022.
About the Panelists:
Dr. Mark King supervises almost a dozen K-8 schools in BCPLS, including six priority schools. He is also the executive director of the Community Learning Network #6 (CLN-6) in Baltimore, Maryland. CLN-6's goal is to accelerate learning outcomes and boost proficiency rates while placing students on the path to college and career readiness.
Dr. Yvette Foster began her career teaching English at the middle and high school levels before serving four years as an assistant principal and seven years as a principal. During that time, she was named the Georgia Middle Level National Distinguished Principal (2016) and her school was designated as a National Lighthouse School to Watch (2015). She has also served as the president of the Georgia Middle School Association and has presented at local, state, and national educational conferences
In addition to running JoinIn Ventures, Dr. Christopher Devers is an assistant professor and is interested in applied metacognitive processes and how people learn. Specifically, he explores learning using videos, mobile devices, and in online environments. He is also interested in the Scholarship of Teaching and Learning (SoTL) and student success.
About FEV Tutor
Based in Boston, FEV Tutor is the leading research and evidence-based online tutoring platform working nationally to effect change in K-12 education. Its ESSA-approved programs are strategically designed in close collaboration with each partner school, district, charter school, and other organizations to accelerate learning for every student. FEV Tutor leverages technology to deliver 1:1 high-impact and transformative personalized learning pathways through live, virtual tutoring sessions. For more information on FEV Tutor, visit fevtutor.com or follow on Twitter.
