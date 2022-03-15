WOBURN, Mass., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FEV Tutor, the most comprehensive virtual tutoring solution in K-12, today announced that its personalized high-impact tutoring program is now used by more than 400 districts with nearly 5 million students in aggregate. The company is projecting a 200% growth in the number of tutoring sessions delivered from 2021 to 2022. This milestone underscores the challenges school districts face and FEV Tutor's commitment to providing research-based, high-impact online tutoring to students around the clock seven days a week, year after year.
"Last week alone, we delivered nearly 70,000 tutoring sessions," said Ryan Patenaude, Sr. Vice President and Co-Founder of FEV Tutor. "We are honored that our partner districts have entrusted us to help their students through our experienced tutors and our individualized instruction practices."
FEV Tutor is a US Department of Education, Level Two ESSA research and evidence-based intervention. Its live 1:1 online tutoring program employs instructors with a minimum of a bachelor's degree and two years of teaching experience. It delivers personalized academic intervention where it's needed most and is designed to naturally extend the instruction delivered by a specific school or district.
The company has a proven track record of success in providing students with individualized instruction. In addition to allowing students to work with a preferred tutor from the company or request tutors on-demand, FEV Tutor offers a variety of evidence-based program models such as targeted instructional support, 24/7 homework and coursework support, targeted test prep and remote learning support.
Measured student progress is at the core of the company's work. To accurately assess the effectiveness of interventions, FEV Tutor's Academic Impact Analysis reports compare student response to the interventions with a district's benchmark and assessment data. Those findings are regularly shared with teachers to help them evaluate student growth and course success as well as deliver data-driven instruction.
The company's data-driven approach involves using formative assessment in the form of exit tickets to measure student growth and progress. The company's proven track record of success is reflected in the exit tickets' average score of 80%, indicating that students left sessions with a good understanding of the material that had been covered. Students have also voiced their own appreciation of the FEV approach, giving the tutoring sessions an average rating of 4.8 stars out of five.
At the beginning of the pandemic, FEV Tutor used its more than a decade of online instruction experience to help K-12 educators quickly adjust to distance learning. Since March 2020, the company has supported hundreds of thousands of new students via 24/7 homework help and data-driven live tutoring sessions.
FEV Tutor has garnered enormous general acclaim; in 2021 alone, the company won the Supes' Choice Awards, EdTech Digest's Cool Tool 2021 Award for Best Tutoring Solution, and the 2021 Tech Edvocate Award for Best Tutoring/Test Prep App or Tool.
Patenaude stated, "These awards and the consistent high marks that we've received from educators and students have added fuel to our team's motivational fire. We're more dedicated than ever to our mission of making a social impact through K-12 education."
Based in Boston, FEV Tutor is the leading Level 2 ESSA research and evidence-based online tutoring platform working nationally to effect change in K-12 education. Its intervention programs are strategically designed in close collaboration with each partner school, district, charter school, and other organizations to accelerate learning for every student. FEV Tutor leverages technology to deliver 1:1 high-impact and transformative personalized learning pathways through live, virtual tutoring sessions. For more information on FEV Tutor, visit fevtutor.com or follow on Twitter
