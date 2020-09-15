PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- By accessing Enya.ai's FeverIQ Health Check API, value-based healthcare platform Cooey Health has been offering bilingual (English and Spanish) COVID health monitoring solutions to its customer base of medical professionals and their patients, within the framework of its modular, value-based healthcare platform.
FeverIQ, built on the Enya.ai platform, is a privacy-preserving solution for Covid screening based on early symptoms. Created by Stanford faculty, FeverIQ Health Check utilizes artificial intelligence to offer a best-in-class solution that helps scientists fight COVID-19 and empowers businesses and schools to reopen safely. Jan Liphardt, Co-Founder of Enya.ai and Stanford Associate Professor of Bioengineering, describes FeverIQ Health Check's value: "Many Covid health check systems are based on a simple checklist, and if you have any one of ~20 symptoms, you are flagged. However, at any one time, about ¼ of the world's population has some kind of respiratory symptom, such as a runny nose, headache, fever, or cough. This means that simple checklists tend to overestimate risk, and simultaneously, miss people with unusual symptoms. Moreover, many people are reluctant to share detailed information about the health of themselves and their family members. FeverIQ's dynamic, AI-based model outperforms competing models up to 2.7 times, and is the first truly confidential health check system, cryptographically minimizing data leakage and only revealing the end result of the risk calculation, so companies do not need to handle medical data – reducing their liability. Finally, Enya is proud of their simple user interface that makes it easy for businesses, schools, and communities to actually use the technology."
Srikanth Gondi, Co-Founder and President of Cooey Health, is pleased with the outcome of leveraging Enya.ai's FeverIQ Health Check API: "In choosing a partner for our Covid Management Tool, Cooey Health needed to ensure the same high standards of healthcare that it offers in other components of its platform. Unfortunately, most existing Covid health check solutions rely on temperature checks or static checklists, which tend to screen for only a minority of cases. In contrast, FeverIQ's AI-based solution not only incorporates updated guidance from medical literature, the WHO, and other high-quality public health guidance but also draws on a HIPAA-compliant live database of millions of participants."
FeverIQ currently includes three tiers of service. First, its Free plan aims to eliminate barriers for small businesses and solopreneurs who are presently struggling in the wake of Covid and enables screening of employees and guests, along with compliance monitoring features. Second, the FeverIQ Premium plan additionally offers useful tools such as compliance data exports, automatic notifications and reminders, as well as customized support and branding. Third, the Enterprise API plan helps businesses with large user bases, such as Cooey Health, offer native, in-app screening. As Gondi says, "We were especially pleased to provide all these features to our clients while preserving a seamless user experience within the larger Cooey Health platform, providing essential Covid assessment to patients irrespective of their socio-economic status or geographical location."
In addition to working with Cooey Health, FeverIQ is an invaluable resource for other businesses – such as hospitals, manufacturing plants, ride-sharing companies, hotels, airlines, and schools – in their quest to provide a safe and secure environment for their employees and customers alike.
About Enya.ai
Enya.ai is the only confidential computing platform optimized for edge devices such as mobile phones, helping their customers capture differentiated insights without the risks associated with taking ownership of the underlying data. Trusted by millions of users, Enya.ai operates the largest deployment of secure multiparty computation in the world. Enya.ai is also among the leading Stanford alumni scientists and physicians participating in the StartX Med COVID-19 Task Force mobilized at the onset of the pandemic to provide critical solutions for the prevention, diagnostics, and treatment of the novel coronavirus.
