Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Research and Markets Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Research and Markets) (PRNewsfoto/Research and Markets)

 By Research and Markets

DUBLIN, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fiber Optic Sensors Global Market Forecast & Analysis 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2019-2029 quantitative market review and forecast data, presented in this study report, is segmented into the following geographic regions, plus a Global summary:

  • The Americas (North America, Central and South America)
  • EMEA (Europe, Middle Eastern countries, plus Africa)
  • APAC (Asia-Pacific)

The market forecast data is presented and segmented in two main sections:

  • Fiber Optic Point (Local) Sensor: Complete Unit
  • Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor (Continuous and Quasi-continuous): System Channel Line

Fiber Optic Point Sensor: Sensing/Measuring Quantity - The Point Sensor Forecast further segmented by the following sensing/measuring quantity (measurand) types:

  • Mechanical Strain
  • Temperature
  • Pressure
  • Chemical, Gas, Liquid
  • Vibration, Acoustic, Seismic
  • Displacement, Acceleration, Proximity
  • Electric, Current and Magnetic Field - Fiber Optic Sensors
  • Rotation (such as Fiber Optic Gyroscopes: FOGs)

Fiber Optic Point Sensors: Application

The market forecast of the Fiber Optic Point Sensors is segmented by the following end-user applications:

  • Manufacturing Process/Factory
  • Civil Engineering/Construction
  • Military/Aerospace/Security
  • Test & Measurement used in Telecommunication, CATV, Enterprise
  • Biomedical/Science
  • Petrochemical/Energy/Utilities/Natural Resources
  • Automotive/Vehicle

Distributed Sensors Market Forecast Application and Technology Categories:

Manufacturing Process/Factory

  • Continuous - Interferometric
  • Continuous - Raman scattering (Raman effect)
  • Continuous - Brillouin Scattering
  • Quasi-Continuous (Grating-Based)

Civil Engineering/Construction (buildings, bridges, tunnels, etc)

  • Continuous - Interferometric
  • Continuous - Raman scattering (Raman effect)
  • Continuous - Brillouin Scattering
  • Quasi-Continuous (Grating-Based)

Military/Aerospace/Security

  • Continuous - Interferometric
  • Continuous - Raman scattering (Raman effect)
  • Continuous - Brillouin Scattering
  • Quasi-Continuous (Grating-Based)

Petrochemical/Energy/Utilities/Natural Resources

  • Continuous - Interferometric
  • Continuous - Raman scattering (Raman effect)
  • Continuous - Brillouin Scattering
  • Quasi-Continuous (Grating-Based)

Biomedical/Science

  • Continuous - Interferometric
  • Continuous - Raman scattering (Raman effect)
  • Continuous - Brillouin Scattering
  • Quasi-Continuous (Grating-Based)

Technology Review - This study report provides a review of applicable technologies, including:

  • Interferometry
  • Intensity
  • Polarization
  • Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG)
  • Raman back-scattering
  • Fluorescence
  • Brillouin waves
  • Doppler Anemometry
  • Spectroscopy
  • Waveguides/Specialty Optical Fiber
  • Optrode

Competition

Also included in this report is an extensive list of 190-fiber optic sensor manufacturers and related companies, along with a matrix table classifying the types of sensors technologies. Market share estimates (2019) for the selected leading competitors are also provided.

Market Forecast Data Base - Microsoft Excel Spreadsheets

The market forecast data are presented for fiber optic sensors, segmented by the following functions:

  • Consumption Value (US$, million)
  • Quantity (number/units in Thousands)
  • Average Selling Prices (ASP $, each)

Excel File Contents:

  • Fiber Optic Sensor Company / Product Matrix
  • Market Forecast Data Table
  • Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Forecast
    • Global
    • America
    • Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA)
    • Asia Pacific (APAC)
  • Point Fiber Optic Sensor Market Forecast
    • Global
    • Point Fiber Optic Sensors - America
    • Point Fiber Optic Sensors - EMEA
    • Point Fiber Optic Sensors - APAC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6bpo41

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.