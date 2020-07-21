DUBLIN, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fiber Optic Sensors Global Market Forecast & Analysis 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2019-2029 quantitative market review and forecast data, presented in this study report, is segmented into the following geographic regions, plus a Global summary:
- The Americas (North America, Central and South America)
- EMEA (Europe, Middle Eastern countries, plus Africa)
- APAC (Asia-Pacific)
The market forecast data is presented and segmented in two main sections:
- Fiber Optic Point (Local) Sensor: Complete Unit
- Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor (Continuous and Quasi-continuous): System Channel Line
Fiber Optic Point Sensor: Sensing/Measuring Quantity - The Point Sensor Forecast further segmented by the following sensing/measuring quantity (measurand) types:
- Mechanical Strain
- Temperature
- Pressure
- Chemical, Gas, Liquid
- Vibration, Acoustic, Seismic
- Displacement, Acceleration, Proximity
- Electric, Current and Magnetic Field - Fiber Optic Sensors
- Rotation (such as Fiber Optic Gyroscopes: FOGs)
Fiber Optic Point Sensors: Application
The market forecast of the Fiber Optic Point Sensors is segmented by the following end-user applications:
- Manufacturing Process/Factory
- Civil Engineering/Construction
- Military/Aerospace/Security
- Test & Measurement used in Telecommunication, CATV, Enterprise
- Biomedical/Science
- Petrochemical/Energy/Utilities/Natural Resources
- Automotive/Vehicle
Distributed Sensors Market Forecast Application and Technology Categories:
Manufacturing Process/Factory
- Continuous - Interferometric
- Continuous - Raman scattering (Raman effect)
- Continuous - Brillouin Scattering
- Quasi-Continuous (Grating-Based)
Civil Engineering/Construction (buildings, bridges, tunnels, etc)
- Continuous - Interferometric
- Continuous - Raman scattering (Raman effect)
- Continuous - Brillouin Scattering
- Quasi-Continuous (Grating-Based)
Military/Aerospace/Security
- Continuous - Interferometric
- Continuous - Raman scattering (Raman effect)
- Continuous - Brillouin Scattering
- Quasi-Continuous (Grating-Based)
Petrochemical/Energy/Utilities/Natural Resources
- Continuous - Interferometric
- Continuous - Raman scattering (Raman effect)
- Continuous - Brillouin Scattering
- Quasi-Continuous (Grating-Based)
Biomedical/Science
- Continuous - Interferometric
- Continuous - Raman scattering (Raman effect)
- Continuous - Brillouin Scattering
- Quasi-Continuous (Grating-Based)
Technology Review - This study report provides a review of applicable technologies, including:
- Interferometry
- Intensity
- Polarization
- Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG)
- Raman back-scattering
- Fluorescence
- Brillouin waves
- Doppler Anemometry
- Spectroscopy
- Waveguides/Specialty Optical Fiber
- Optrode
Competition
Also included in this report is an extensive list of 190-fiber optic sensor manufacturers and related companies, along with a matrix table classifying the types of sensors technologies. Market share estimates (2019) for the selected leading competitors are also provided.
Market Forecast Data Base - Microsoft Excel Spreadsheets
The market forecast data are presented for fiber optic sensors, segmented by the following functions:
- Consumption Value (US$, million)
- Quantity (number/units in Thousands)
- Average Selling Prices (ASP $, each)
Excel File Contents:
- Fiber Optic Sensor Company / Product Matrix
- Market Forecast Data Table
- Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Forecast
- Global
- America
- Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Point Fiber Optic Sensor Market Forecast
- Global
- Point Fiber Optic Sensors - America
- Point Fiber Optic Sensors - EMEA
- Point Fiber Optic Sensors - APAC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6bpo41
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716