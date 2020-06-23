KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading analytics software firm FICO (NYSE:FICO), will host a free financial education event in Kansas City on June 30 to provide consumers with knowledge and tools to gain better insight into their financial health. Congressman Emanual Cleaver will be a special guest at the event to talk about the importance of financial education for the community. Jackson Winsett, assistant Vice President of Community Affairs and Community Affairs Officer at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City will also be joining to provide a few remarks.
The event is part of FICO's "Score A Better Future" program, which focuses on helping consumers improve their understanding of their credit and overall financial health. Consumers will learn from credit experts what the key ingredients are that make up the FICO® Score, and the myths and facts about FICO Scores, which are used in more than 90 percent of lending decisions (Mercator Advisory Group Analyst Report 2018).
"Financial literacy is an invaluable asset that enables financial success. Not every member of our community has had the opportunity to acquire these skills, which is why programs like "Score A Better Future" are a great benefit to the people of Kansas City. This program represents an opportunity for all who attend to learn how to better navigate the forces that influence their financial wellbeing," said Congressman Cleaver II.
FICO has partnered with Operation HOPE to provide attendees with the opportunity to make appointments for free one-on-one credit coaching from non-profit financial well-being coaches to help attendees develop a plan to address their financial goals.
Other FICO partners for the event include:
- Consumer Action
- National Urban League
- National Consumers League
- Operation Hope
- NAREB
- Community Action Agency of Greater Kansas City
- Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce
- Women Employment Network
- United Way of Greater Kansas City
- One KC for Women
- Urban League of Greater Kansas City
- LISC
- Federal Reserve Bank Kansas City
- Women's Foundation
To register for the event or get more information about the Score A Better Future program, visit http://www.scoreabetterfuture.com/
Who: FICO and Operation HOPE credit counselors
What: Score A Better Future is a free community education and financial empowerment program by FICO in partnership with local and national nonprofits.
When: Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 12:00-1:15 pm CDT
Where: http://www.scoreabetterfuture.com/ (Virtual link to webinar provided upon registration)
About FICO
FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time. Learn more at http://www.fico.com.
Join the conversation at https://twitter.com/fico, https://www.facebook.com/FICODecisions/ and https://www.instagram.com/FICOscores/.