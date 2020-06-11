GREENVILLE, S.C., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading analytics software firm FICO (NYSE:FICO), will host a free financial education webinar on June 19 to provide consumers with knowledge and tools to gain better insight into their financial health, especially during these uncertain times with many consumers looking to rebuild financially from the Coronavirus pandemic.
"The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic impacts have left many South Carolinians with questions about their personal finances and credit health," said Representative Timmons (SC-04). "I thank FICO for hosting this important discussion, and I look forward to participating in this free event for Upstate residents."
The event is part of FICO's "Score A Better Future" program, which focuses on helping consumers improve their understanding of their credit and overall financial health. Consumers will get free access to their FICO® Score, which is used in more than 90 percent of lending decisions (Mercator Advisory Group Analyst Report 2018). Credit experts will provide an overview of what the key ingredients are that make up the FICO Score and the myths and facts about FICO Scores.
Additionally, FICO has partnered with Operation HOPE to provide attendees with the opportunity to make appointments for free one-on-one credit coaching from non-profit financial well-being coaches to help attendees develop a plan to address their financial goals.
Other FICO partners for the event include:
- Consumer Action
- National Urban League
- National Consumers League
- National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB)
- Habitat for Humanity of Spartanburg
- Phillis Wheatley Community Center
- Greenville County Human Relations Commission / Greenville Financial Empowerment Center
- Community Works
- University of South Carolina Upstate
- Spartanburg County Public Libraries
- United Way of the Piedmont
- League of Women Voters of Greenville County
- Spartanburg County Foundation
- United Ministries
To register for the event or get more information about the Score A Better Future program, visit http://www.scoreabetterfuture.com/
Who: FICO and Operation HOPE credit counselors
What: Score A Better Future is a free community education and financial empowerment program by FICO in partnership with local and national nonprofits.
When: Friday, June 19, 2020 from 12:00 - 1:15 pm Eastern
Where: http://www.scoreabetterfuture.com/ (Virtual link to webinar provided upon registration)
About FICO
FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time. Learn more at http://www.fico.com.
Join the conversation at https://twitter.com/fico, https://www.facebook.com/FICODecisions/ and https://www.instagram.com/FICOscores/.