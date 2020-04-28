COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading analytics software firm FICO (NYSE:FICO), will host a free financial education webinar on May 7 to provide consumers with knowledge and tools to gain better insight into their financial health, especially during these uncertain times with the Coronavirus crisis impacting many consumers' financial situations.
The event is part of FICO's "Score A Better Future" program, which focuses on helping consumers improve their understanding of their credit and overall financial health. Consumers will get free access to their FICO® Score, which is used in more than 90 percent of lending decisions (Mercator Advisory Group Analyst Report 2018). Credit experts will provide an overview of what the key ingredients are that make up the FICO Score and the myths and facts about FICO Scores.
Additionally, FICO has partnered with Apprisen to provide attendees with the opportunity to make appointments for one-on-one credit and financial coaching from certified non-profit credit counselors, tailored to their specific financial goals.
Other partners for the event include National Consumers League, National Urban League, Consumer Action, re[start], Equality Ohio, Jewish Family Services, Association for Financial Counseling and Planning Education (AFCPE), and Lutheran Social Services.
To register for the event or get more information about the Score A Better Future program, visit http://www.scoreabetterfuture.com/
Who: FICO and Apprisen credit counselors
What: Score A Better Future is a free community education and financial empowerment program by FICO in partnership with local and national nonprofits.
When: Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 12:00 - 1:15 pm Eastern
Where: Virtual link to webinar provided upon registration
FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time. Learn more at http://www.fico.com.
Join the conversation at https://twitter.com/fico, https://www.facebook.com/FICODecisions/ and https://www.instagram.com/FICOscores/.