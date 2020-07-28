SAN JOSE, Calif., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FICO, a global analytics software firm, announced Doug Clare, vice president of fraud, compliance, and security solutions at FICO, will be a featured presenter for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's upcoming Virtual Cyber Series.
The Virtual Cyber Series will examine the rise of cyber threats in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and how businesses can secure their increasingly remote workforces as well as digital environments.
FICO will be discussing key security trends impacting businesses today, including how to assess cyber risks along disrupted or vulnerable supply chains, best practices for empowering a remote workforce, and securing a rapidly expanding virtual infrastructure. In addition, Mr. Clare will share best practices in assessing third and fourth party risk, as well as insights into cyber risk assessment for underwriting and pricing cyber breach insurance.
"Cyber criminals are looking to take advantage of new vulnerabilities across a greatly expanded threat surface as a result of hastily deployed virtual infrastructures," said Clare. "With businesses increasing reliance on online services, it's vital that they take the right steps for keeping their businesses, workers and customers secure."
The presentations will be held as follows:
- Virtual Cyber Series: Chicago
July 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. CST
- Virtual Cyber Series: Minnesota
August 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. CST
For more information and to register to attend, please visit: https://www.uschamber.com/events/upcoming-events
Organizations can also leverage the latest U.S. Chamber of Commerce Assessment of Business Cyber Risk [ABC], which provides an overall assessment of cyber health. The ABC's National Risk Score is the revenue-weighted average of the FICO® Cyber Risk Score for nearly 2,400 small, medium, and large companies. The score calculates the probability of an organization suffering a material data breach within the next 12 months. Just like a FICO® credit score, the range is 300 to 850. For individual companies, the higher the score, the lower the likelihood that an organization will experience a data breach within the next 12 months. Similarly, a lower score indicates greater risk of a successful data breach based on five years of historic breach data. The score analyzes billions of cyber risk indicators and uses machine learning to produce a forward-looking metric for measuring cyber risk.
Click here to read the most recent ABC research, for the first half of 2020.
