LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FiComm Partners ("FiComm"), an integrated communications agency specializing in the financial services industry, today announced the launch of its Advisor Education offering to provide financial advisors the necessary tools to implement proactive marketing and video communications designed to nurture and enhance client and prospect relationships.
Designed in response to the wealth management industry's demand for more nimble marketing and virtual offerings, Advisor Education provides various communications frameworks so that both enterprise firms and individual advisors can practice in a video-based, forum-like environment. In addition to a series of virtual workshops created for the "modern advisor," the offering also provides hands-on experience and expert guidance while enabling participants to offer peer-to-peer feedback and receive one-on-one coaching. Advisor Education is built for businesses looking to leverage technology to connect with clients in a meaningful and impactful way, and can also help overcome communication challenges brought on by social-distancing mandates from the COVID-19.
"As part of the fabric of the community, FiComm is committed to delivering elevated services that empower financial advisors' ability to build better businesses, and in turn, serve more clients," said FiComm Partners CEO Megan Carpenter. "FiComm was originally built to serve the modern advisor, and the launch of Advisor Education underscores our commitment to providing practical resources to the wealth management industry. As we adapt to the current environment together, FiComm is establishing a new way for advisors to learn how to be truly great marketers by leveraging modern communication and educational tools."
Advisor Education workshops provide:
- Educational services to leverage video communications for both enterprise firms and individual advisors, including online training courses, interactive group workshops, white-labeled enterprise offerings, speaking engagements, and coaching
- Virtual workshops structured as immersive sprints with weekly lessons and assignments, one-on-one and group coaching, and peer-to-peer feedback and collaboration
- Ongoing consultation and coaching to both advisory firms and individual advisors implementing video-first communication strategies, including for speaking engagements, podcasting, and video series
- Customized enterprise-level virtual workshops for service providers looking for direction and recommendations to add value to existing and prospective advisor relationships
In order to support the new offering, FiComm expanded its senior leadership team with the hiring of Candice Carlton. An industry expert in advisor marketing, Carlton joins as a senior vice president in the Los Angeles office and leads Advisor Education. Carlton has led similar initiatives for industry leaders, including United Capital, recently acquired by Goldman Sachs, and XY Planning Network.
"In the same way the dynamics of the traditional advisor-client relationship have changed, so too have the methods of communication and marketing in these challenging times," said Carlton. "At FiComm, our goal is to ensure advisors have the necessary tools to succeed, particularly in what will be a video-first communication environment. I am thrilled to expand the firm's communication offerings, bringing advisors and service providers into today's digital and video world where the 'old school' rules of communications no longer apply."
FiComm's first workshop, "Zero to Launch DIY Video," will take place on May 11, 2020. The session is tailored for advisors who want to take a "do-it-yourself approach" to staying virtually connected. For more information, please visit ficommpartners.com/education.
About FiComm Partners, LLC
Founded in 2012, FiComm Partners is an integrated communications agency with a singular focus on wealth management and financial services. FiComm partners with clients to differentiate businesses and firms by telling impactful stories and using meaningful words offering seven core specialties – marketing and branding, video-first communication, virtual marketing workshops, digital outreach, public relations, crisis communications, and business consulting. The company works primarily with broker-dealers, custodians, asset managers, WealthTech providers, and large RIAs/financial advice firms, with offices in New York City and Los Angeles. The team has earned a strong reputation for delivering tangible value to clients as a best-in-class agency whose clients view them as an extension of their brands. For more information about FiComm, please visit www.ficommpartners.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.