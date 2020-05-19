Fidelitas Development Launches New Division and Office in Boulder, CO

BOULDER, Colo., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelitas Development, a full-service strategic agency headquartered in San Diego, has launched Fidelitas+Ignis, a new division in Boulder. Fidelitas+Ignis is focused on helping clients with six- to eight-figure annual digital advertising budgets scale their campaigns while maintaining a desirable ROI. Ignis is Latin for "fire," which is exactly what the agency aims to help clients catch with sustainably scalable campaigns.
Managed by industry veterans Beau Haralson and Alex Herndon, the shop houses five employees in Boulder with creative and digital support coming from Fidelitas' headquarters in San Diego. The Fidelitas+Ignis team brings experience from a robust roster of brands, including Netflix, Google, Twitter, and Under Armour among others.
Fidelitas Development already serves a considerable number of clients across the CPG and sporting goods industries, making Boulder an ideal location for a new office. "We're excited to tap into the immense talent in our backyard here, as well as connecting on a deeper level with so many familiar friends and faces," Haralson said. "Helping incredible brands hit their growth goals never gets old."
Fidelitas Development Founder and CEO Tyler Sickmeyer and Fidelitas+Ignis Managing Partners Beau Haralson and Alex Herndon are long-time friends and are now working on transferring that camaraderie into collaboration. "Beau and Alex are two of the brightest marketing minds I know, so I can't overstate how excited I am to have them leading Fidelitas+Ignis and our clients there," Sickmeyer said. "Fidelitas as a whole gets ridiculously stronger with our Boulder team on board."
About Fidelitas Development
Fidelitas Development is a full-service strategic marketing and communications agency headquartered in San Diego. "Fidelitas" is Latin for loyalty and the Fidelitas team is focused on helping clients build brand loyalty through superior marketing and communications campaigns. Fidelitas was founded by Tyler Sickmeyer in 2008 and provides digital marketing, eCommerce, media planning, and public relations support to clients around the world.
Press Contact: Maryrose Marbella, 619-866-3550, pr@fidelitasdevelopment.com
Website: https://www.fidelitasdevelopment.com