ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corserv, a company that empowers banks and fintechs with payment programs, has implemented a credit card program with $2.7B Wichita Kansas-based Fidelity Bank focused on commercial and business cards for local businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations.
Fidelity Bank, a fourth-generation family-owned bank, abides by a simple promise: To create a better future by acting with courage and integrity alongside its customers and in the communities in which it serves. With this in mind, Fidelity sought to enhance its credit card offering capabilities and provide a customized experience for its commercial and business customers.
"Our customers, especially our commercial and business customers, wanted a competitive credit card option with local service," said Jason West, SVP/ Director of Payments and Commercial Services at Fidelity Bank. "Corserv's Account Issuer Program lets us provide attractive credit card products while keeping the interchange, loan interest, and fees in our bank. Corserv's business and commercial cards enable us to compete with the largest banks by way of self-service spend controls, virtual cards, support for ePayables, and an integrated expense reporting system."
"We created the Account Issuer Program to enable banks like Fidelity to own their credit card financials while providing local service and getting access to their customer data without adding staff", said Anil Goyal, President of Corserv. "Fidelity Bank is using our program to meet the customer demand for flexible credit cards that also increase Fidelity's non-interest income from interchange. We look forward to working with Fidelity to market and service credit card products for their local customers."
About Fidelity Bank
Fidelity Bank, N.A. is a fourth-generation, family-owned financial institution based in Wichita, Kansas. Fidelity Bank has over 500 employees and more than $2.7 billion in assets across 21 offices in the Wichita, Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Kansas City metro areas. Visit http://www.fidelitybank.com for more information.
About Corserv
Corserv provides payment services including a turnkey issuing program for credit cards, P-cards, and virtual cards that enables Banks and Fintechs to deliver competitive, branded payment services to their customers. Corserv's secure hosted programs combine our credit, compliance and marketing expertise with our modern online solution and open APIs – everything clients need to quickly build a successful card-issuing business. Our Bank and Fintech clients increase their earnings per share by benefitting from loan interest, interchange, fee income and economies of scale from Corserv's client base. Most importantly, they deepen their customer relationships. For more information, please visit http://www.corservsolutions.com.
Media Contact
Kendall Carwile, William Mills Agency, 678-781-7224, kendall@williammills.com
SOURCE Corserv