Elsener succeeds Albert Angehrn, who has been a member of the Fides Board of Directors for a decade, with five years as Chairman
ZURICH, Switzerland, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fides Treasury Services Ltd., the global leader in multibank connectivity and communications, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Elios Elsener as the company's new chairman, effective immediately.
Elsener will take over the role from Albert Angehrn, who has been nominated for a position on the Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd. Board of Directors after a decade of helping steer Fides to increasing success. Under Elsener's leadership, the Board and Fides' executive team will continue to execute on the company's strategy to drive forward its ambitious international growth.
Elsener, a financial markets executive with two decades of experience heading various teams under his belt, joined the Fides board in July 2021 and is currently Head of Corporate Banking Products & Sales at Credit Suisse.
"I am excited to become chairman of a talented team that is dedicated to supporting its impressive client community," said Elsener. "I'm confident that together, we are well-positioned to advance our mission of making treasury more efficient, transparent and secure for corporates worldwide."
In the past year, Fides has increased its global footprint and expanded its ecosystem of employees, partners and suppliers. Throughout this period of growth, the company has continued to invest in product development and has consistently received new accolades for its innovative solutions for treasury and finance professionals.
"We are thrilled to have Elios join us to spearhead a new phase of rapid business acceleration for Fides," said Angehrn. "He is a proven technology and business leader who has been at the epicenter of change in financial markets before, and his expertise will help us take the business to the next level of global recognition."
Fides CEO Andreas Lutz added, "As we look forward to continued success with Elios as our new chairman, we'd also like to thank Albert for his fantastic leadership over the years, and congratulate him on his nomination to the Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd. Board."
ABOUT FIDES
Fides is the global leader in multibank connectivity and transaction communications, enabling corporates to connect to any bank, in any region, through any channel. With Fides, you can reach further, and connect faster. Our solutions deliver critical multibank account statement, payment workflow and reporting capabilities for treasury and finance teams, helping more than 3,500 clients communicate with over 13,000 banks and payment providers across 200 countries. Whether you are using a TMS, ERP, the Fides Multibanking Suite, or any combination, Fides is the only connectivity platform you need.
Media Contact
Danalynne W Menegus, Fides Treasury Services AG, +1.925.997.4174, danalynne@dwmenegus.com
SOURCE Fides Treasury Services AG