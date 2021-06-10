ZURICH, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fides Treasury Services Ltd., the global leader in multibank connectivity and communications, today announced that in the past year it has onboarded and extended a total of 259 client relationships. This strong performance continues the momentum that the company has built over the past several years.
New customers added include ATS-Tanner Banding Systems AG, Audemars Piguet, Kandou Bus, Quadra Commodities SA, and Trivium Packaging Treasury B.V.
At the beginning of the year, Fides announced its new finance and treasury marketplace, available through the Fides Multibanking Suite, followed by the announcement of Instimatch Global's money markets digital platform as the first partner offering available. In the few months since, Fides has hired a new CIO, and restructured its sales, marketing, support, services, and business development teams to even better align with customer needs.
"Fides is off to a great start in 2021," said Fides CRO Simon Kaufmann. "We are pleased to see so many of our customers continuing to place their trust in us. We continuously strive to deliver the highest levels of service and support possible, while working to develop new and relevant offerings to meet corporate treasury and finance needs."
During this time, Fides has processed almost 100 million account statements. The firm manages an annual payments volume of more than $5 trillion. A short list of Fides public reference customers, along with links to customer success case studies, is available on the Fides website.
On Sept. 15, 2021, Fides will host a virtual edition of its annual conference, bringing together the Fides community. The online event will feature updates on the company's vision and roadmap for its award-winning multibanking products and solutions, along with presentations from industry-leading experts.
