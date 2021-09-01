NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The field-programmable gate array market is poised to grow by USD 1.84 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Download FREE Sample Report Now!
The report on the field-programmable gate array market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report identifies the high adoption of smartphones and tablets globally as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The Field-Programmable Gate Array Market is segmented by Type (High-end FPGA, Mid-end FPGA, and Low-end FPGA), Application (Telecommunication, Industrial, Automotive, Consumer electronics, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The increased proliferation of IoT will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The field-programmable gate array market covers the following areas:
Field-Programmable Gate Array Market Sizing
Field-Programmable Gate Array Market Forecast
Field-Programmable Gate Array Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Achronix Semiconductor Corp.
- Flex Logix Technologies Inc.
- Intel Corp.
- Lattice Semiconductor Corp.
- Menta
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- QuickLogic Corp.
- Xilinx Inc.
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Ethernet Test Equipment Market - Global ethernet test equipment market is segmented by product (10 GbE, 1 GbE, and 40 GbE and above) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Electronic Design Automation for PCB and MCM Market - Global electronic design automation for PCB and MCM market is segmented by application (networking and communications, automotive, MII, cellular phone, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summarys
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- High-end FPGA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mid-end FPGA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Low-end FPGA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Achronix Semiconductor Corp.
- Flex Logix Technologies Inc.
- Intel Corp.
- Lattice Semiconductor Corp.
- Menta
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- QuickLogic Corp.
- Xilinx Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/field-programmable-gate-array-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/field-programmable-gate-arraymarket
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/field-programmable-gate-array-market--analyzing-growth-in-electronic-equipment--instruments-industry--technavio-301367922.html
SOURCE Technavio