NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The field service management (FSM) software market size is expected to grow by USD 3.68 billion from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 18.22% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 31% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and the UK are the key markets for the field service management (FSM) software market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in regions such as APAC and MEA. The need for a faster response to the changing business requirements and the availability of the subscription-based pricing model will facilitate the field service management (FSM) software market growth in Europe over the forecast period.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Analysis Report by Deployment (On-premise and Cloud-based) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".
Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -
- What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?
- What is the current trend taking place in the market space?
- Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?
- What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?
- Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
- Driver: The field service management (FSM) software market is driven by the various pricing strategies by vendors.
- Trend: The introduction of predictive analytics in FSM software is anticipated to fuel the growth as a major trend for the Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market.
- Challenges: High cost of deploying FSM software will be a major challenge for the field service management (FSM) software market during the forecast period.
The field service management (FSM) software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as extended functionality of their solutions to compete in the market. Few companies with key offerings include -
- Coresystems AG - The company offers field service management solutions with software such as crowd service, workforce scheduling, field service dispatching software, field service analytics, reports, and dashboards, customer self-service, field service knowledge management, work order management software, mobile field service management software, integration and cloud, security and GDPR software.
- FieldAware Group Ltd. - The company offers a field service platform, an Open API that can be integrated into the existing systems, without disrupting the ERP, CRM, and/or accounting systems for businesses of all sizes.
- FieldEZ - The company offers field service management software that provides standardization in workflow, minimum manual labor and paperwork, fast invoicing, dynamic scheduling and urgent task management, route optimization and fuel control, route optimization and fuel control, inventory management and monitoring tracking,
- Kirona Solutions Ltd. - The company offers software solutions for dynamic resource scheduling, job scheduling, work management, mobile workforce management, field service management, analytics, and performance.
- Microsoft Corp. - The company offers field service management software, under the brand name of Dynamics 365 field service with features such as proactive service delivery, optimized scheduling with AI, first-time fix resolution,
Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- On-premise - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloud-based - size and forecast 2020-2025
Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 18.22%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 3.68 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
19.74
Performing market contribution
Europe at 31%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Coresystems AG, FieldAware Group Ltd., FieldEZ, Kirona Solutions Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., OverIT Spa, ServiceMax Inc., ServicePower Inc., and Zinier Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
