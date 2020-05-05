NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi Technologies, providers of a cloud-based mobile application that connects field service contractors with an industry-leading online knowledge base and empowers them to complete more service requests, announces the continuation of its relationship with MacDonald-Miller Facility Solutions, a full-service, design-build mechanical contractor specializing in HVAC design for sheet metal, plumbing and piping systems for commercial buildings throughout the Pacific Northwest.
Using XOi's AI-powered technology, MacDonald-Miller's service technicians can deliver top-rated customer experience and actionable data to property managers and building engineers throughout its Pacific Northwest service area.
"XOi gives our team the tools to be true partners with our customers," said Rory Olson, Service Operation Manager of MacDonald-Miller. "Their technology has significantly streamlined our operations, which is essential to continuing success in our industry. On a more important level, the transparency and real-time interaction have helped us build trust and lasting relationships with our customers."
XOi's easy-to-use and accessible platform empowers MacDonald-Miller technicians to quickly deliver video and photo assets to customers, enhancing the company's commitment to lean manufacturing, high-level quality control and on-time delivery by providing property managers and building engineers immediate insight on their building's equipment health.
"With the ongoing shortage of skilled labor in the United States, increased efficiency is a major issue across industries," said XOI Technologies founder and CEO Aaron Salow. "Given the current climate, it's imperative that contractors readily look for new and innovative ways to adapt their businesses to evolving market demands. MacDonald-Miller recognizes that investing in the right technology that can be seamlessly integrated into existing workflows is a key differentiator for staying ahead of the competition now and into the future."
For more information, visit www.xoi.oi.
About XOi Technologies
As one of the fastest growing startups in Nashville, Tennessee, XOi Technologies is changing the way field service companies in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing industries capture data, communicate with stakeholders, and service their customers. XOi Vision is a cloud-based mobile application that puts the resources remote field technicians need in the palm of their hands through access to a comprehensive library of manuals and diagrams, training content, and the ability to facilitate real-time remote video support. Workflow automation ensures every job is accurately and visually documented for both internal record and external customer transparency. Through artificial intelligence, Vision simplifies technicians' work, validates consistent quality, and transforms the customer experience. To learn more, visit http://www.xoi.io.
About MacDonald-Miller
As the Pacific Northwest's top choice, design-build mechanical contractor, MacDonald-Miller takes pride in providing a safe and healthy environment for building occupants, as well as overall sustainability, excellent indoor air quality and improved operations of existing and new facilities.
