PLANO, Texas, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FieldAware (https://www.fieldaware.com/) has been named a Market Leader in the Field Service Management Software category for the Summer 2021 Customer Success Report published by FeaturedCustomers (https://www.featuredcustomers.com/). FeaturedCustomers is the leading customer success content marketing platform for B2B business software & services helping potential B2B buyers make informed purchasing decisions through vendor validated customer success content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos.
FeaturedCustomers evaluated all the potential Field Service Management Software companies on its platform for possible inclusion in the report. Only 31 companies met the criteria needed for being included in the Summer 2021 Field Service Management Software Customer Success Report. FieldAware earned a Market Leader award in the category.
The Customer Success Report is based on the curation of authenticated case studies, testimonials, and videos from across the web, telling a complete story of vendors in the Field Service Management Software space through real customer experiences. Rankings are determined by multiple factors including total number of customer success content, social media and market presence, vendor momentum based on web traffic and search trends, and additional data aggregated from online sources and media properties.
Market Leader - The Market Leader designation is awarded to vendors with substantial customer base & market share and enough customer success content to validate their vision. Leaders have the highest ratio of customer success content, content quality score, and social media presence relative to company size. Highly rated by customers, FieldAware consistently publishes high quality, vendor produced customer success content and curates quality customer references from multiple third-party sites.
The full report, along with FieldAware's profile, is available for you to download here:
https://info.fieldaware.com/Featured-Customers-Report.html
About FieldAware:
FieldAware is re-shaping the field service industry. FieldAware's made-for-mobile, cloud-based field service management software is easy to use and built with incredible flexibility - a combination that enables field service organizations to better serve their customers and outperform the competition. The FieldAware software was architected as a cloud-based, native mobile platform. It works seamlessly with a business's existing applications, and has no incumbent legacy technologies to modify or migrate from. FieldAware combines its software with the industry's best professional and support services, enabling companies to take full and rapid advantage of the power of mobility.
About FeaturedCustomers:
FeaturedCustomers, the world's only customer reference platform for B2B business software & services, helps potential B2B buyers research and discover business software & services through vendor validated customer reference content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos. Every day their platform helps influence the purchasing decisions of thousands of B2B buyers in the final stages of their buying cycle from Fortune 500 companies to SMB's. For more information, visit their website.
