PLANO, Texas, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FieldAware, the leader in made-for-mobile, cloud-based field service hub solutions, and Localz, the leader in real-time customer communications and service tracking solutions, today announced a partnership to bring day-of-service communications to field service organizations. To build better service experiences, FieldAware has partnered with Localz to expand its cloud-based field service management hub offerings. Localz On My Way complements and extends the functionality of the FieldAware offering to include automated customer communications, real-time service tracking and feedback capabilities to existing workflows.
The partnership uses FieldAware job data seamlessly integrated with Localz technology to trigger automated customer communication workflows before and on the day of service. Combining fully integrated, automated field service workflows with real-time technician tracking and post-appointment feedback reduces costly truck-rolls, improves service efficiency and increases first-time access. This powerful combination delivers double-digit improvements in customer satisfaction and profitability for service-based organizations across industries.
"Partnering with Localz allows our clients to quickly digitize their day of service operations and deliver customer experiences similar to the likes of Uber and Amazon," said Steve Mason, COO at FieldAware. "As a cutting-edge field service hub enabling field service companies of all sizes to automate processes and streamline operations, it was a natural step to incorporate a best-in-breed customer engagement solution."
"Now more than ever, B2B and B2C customers alike demand transparency and clear communication around service appointments. Our partnership with FieldAware allows us to make processes even easier for companies to get back to business while delivering frictionless experiences for end-customers," said Tim Andrew, CEO of Localz.
About FieldAware:
FieldAware is a cutting-edge, cloud-based, mobile field service management hub, empowering companies to transform their field service with automated processes and streamlined operations. FieldAware is advancing field service with comprehensive solutions including optimized scheduling, dynamic and intelligent forms capture, robust reporting and analytics, AR, and IoT. FieldAware's flexible platform streamlines technician enablement and digitizes business processes while automating the collection and dissemination of field and back office information. Combining our award-winning, easy to use/easy to adopt software with the industry's best implementation and support services, FieldAware provides rapid ROI, accelerating improvements in productivity, safety, compliance, customer satisfaction and revenue growth.
About Localz:
Localz provides real-time customer communications and service tracking solutions for field, collection and delivery teams on the day of service. Configurable workflows utilize existing job data and geofence triggers to automate Uberized tracking of mobile personnel, two-way customer communications and customer feedback capture. Localz makes the day of service awesome for customers, staff and operations with solutions proven to increase first-time access and NPS by double-digits.
